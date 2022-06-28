Expert shares ‘superfoods’ that contain essential nutrients for optimal thyroid health

June 28, 2022 7:00:37 pm
Thyroid, the butterfly-shaped organ located at the base of the neck, releases hormones that control the body’s metabolism. As such, when the gland does not function properly it can lead to an imbalance, further affecting one’s overall well-being. Lack of proper functioning of the gland can lead to hypothyroidism (when the gland does not create and release enough thyroid hormone into the bloodstream) or hyperthyroidism (when the gland overproduces the hormone).
To help you manage the condition, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, an ayurvedic expert, recently took to Instagram to share some essential nutrients — zinc, iron, magnesium, iodine, vitamin B,C,D, and selenium — that help regulate thyroid health.
“These superfoods contain all essential nutrients for optimal thyroid health (works in all kinds of thyroid imbalances- hypo, hyper and auto immune),” she captioned her post
She further listed some natural foods that can help keep the thyroid healthy.
Amla
Amla has eight times more vitamin C than an orange and around 17 times that of a pomegranate. This humble Indian fruit truly deserves its superfood status. “It is a proven tonic for hair. It slows down graying, prevents dandruff, strengthens hair follicles, and increases blood circulation to the scalp thereby improving hair growth,” she added.
Coconut
Coconut is one of the best food for thyroid patients — both raw coconut or coconut oil. “It improves slow and sluggish metabolism. Coconut contains MCFAs i.e. medium chain fatty acids and MTCs i.e. Medium chain triglycerides in abundance which help improve metabolism,” she shared.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are also a rich source of magnesium and zinc (especially zinc, which is critical to absorb other vitamins and minerals in the body) and also promote the synthesis and balancing of thyroid hormones in the body.
Selenium is a micronutrient that the body requires for the metabolism of thyroid hormones. “Selenium is required for the conversion of T4 to T3 and Brazil nuts are also one of the best natural sources of this nutrient. In fact, three Brazil nuts a day is enough to give you a healthy dose of this powerful antioxidant and thyroid mineral. It also high in magnesium,” she explained.
Moong beans
Beans contain protein, antioxidants, complex carbohydrates and loads of vitamins and minerals. Moong, like most beans, provides iodine and the best thing about moong is they are easiest to digest among all beans so they are an excellent addition to thyroid-friendly diet that aims to offset the implications of a lowered metabolic rate, brought on by the disorder.
She also added that other important foods for thyroid can be chick peas, leafy greens, berries, cow milk, buttermilk, cow milk, etc. “Sunlight is mandatory as well,” she added.
