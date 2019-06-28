Chia seeds for diabetes: Keep your blood sugar level in control with these healthy meal options

Due to its high nutritional value, chia seeds have come to be recognised as a superfood. A rich source of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and calcium, chia seeds are also rich in phosphorous and magnesium. It is also gluten-free in nature and helps to relax the muscles and boost digestion.

It is extremely beneficial for people suffering from diabetes or even those with prediabetes, who can include this healthy ingredient in their diet along with any seasonal fruit or salad, as their fibre content leaves you feeling full for longer. Fibre does not get easily digested and metabolised, thereby enabling the slow release of sugar in your blood stream.

Low in digestible carbs, chia seeds are also anti-inflammatory in nature which helps them keep bloating at bay. It also helps in weight management because it reduces hunger and makes you feel full.

Here are some healthy options that you can try making at home:

Chia-lemon detox drink

Soak a tablespoon of chia seeds in a bottle of water and add thinly sliced pieces of lemon to it. Let it sit for at least an hour before you consume it. It supplies antioxidants, micronutrients and fibre to your body and speeds up weight loss.

Chia Salads

Salads are an excellent meal option. While adding greens and nuts to the salad is advisable, sprinkling seeds such as chia and flax will make it fibre-rich, and help keep your blood sugar levels stable.

Chia Oatmeal

Oatmeal with milk or yogurt is an excellent breakfast option. You can add some twist to it by incorporating low-sugar fruits and chia seeds. Eating plain oatmeal everyday may become monotonous, but experimenting it with nuts and seeds works wonders for your health.

Yogurt Chia Dessert

Desserts are best avoided by those who have diabetes. But here’s a trick — take a handful of chia seeds and add them to yogurt to give it a nice nutty and crunchy flavour. Top your yogurt with some fruits and you are good to go!

Chia pancakes

Milled chia seeds can be mixed with whole wheat flour or besan for making chila, the Indian savoury pancake. You can also take some chia seeds and use it in your dough for making parantha.

Granola Bars

Granola bars made of whole grain or multigrain flour and dates, which are natural sweetners, are an ideal snack for diabetics. You can make it healthier by adding some chia seeds to the mixture while baking your bar.