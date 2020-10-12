Try this super-healthy and yummy stuffed bell pepper recipe by chef Amrita Raichand

Like the crunchy taste of bell peppers? How about giving your meals a healthy twist with this colourful vegetable, stuffed with quinoa?
If you are in the mood to try something that is tasty and healthy in equal measure, celebrity chef Amrita Raichand’s stuffed bell pepper recipe is all you need to satiate your craving.
“Bell peppers add a crunch, a distinct flavour and a pop of colour to every dish! They are pretty versatile; can be either grilled, cooked or stir-fried, can be eaten on their own, used as a side dish and have the capability of becoming the hero of a dish too,” Raichand wrote in an Instagram post.
Here’s the recipe:
Ingredients
3 – Bell peppers (cut into halves through the stem keeping each half intact)
½ cup – Quinoa
2 cups – Stock (veg/chicken)
3-4 -Garlic cloves
1 tbsp – Olive oil
1 tsp – Minced garlic
½ tsp – Chilli flakes
1tsp -Mix herbs
Salt and pepper to taste
25-50 gms – Feta cheese
Pine nuts (or any nuts of choice), a handful
Freshly chopped parsley, a small bunch
Method
* Brush oil on the bell peppers, place them on a baking tray and roast them at 200 degrees Celsius for 10-12 minutes (you can do this over a gas flame as well).
* Boil stock along with the whole garlic cloves and some salt. Add thoroughly washed quinoa to it and cook till you see a white ring around the grains. Strain and keep aside.
* Add some oil to a pan and saute the minced garlic and a minute later, add the chilli flakes.
• Then add the quinoa, season with salt and pepper, and add the dried herbs tossing it well to mix all the ingredients properly. Take it off the pan and keep aside.
• Now season the roasted bell peppers and stuff them with the quinoa.
* Top with feta cheese and chopped parsley and serve on a bed of Arugula or any leaves/lettuce of choice.
When are you making this?
