Diabetic Sunita Ahuja travels with makhana and khakra: ‘Need to eat every two hours’

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Sunita Ahuja, 58, recently said that, as a diabetic, she takes snacks with her whenever she travels. “Since I have diabetes, when I travel, I take makhana or foxnuts, khakra, and some diet chips. Because when I travel by road, it sometimes takes 1-2 hours. As a diabetic, I need to eat every two hours. So, I eat a little bit of these. I don’t eat onions and garlic until my temple visit is over,” said Ahuja.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said frequent, smaller meals can help keep blood sugar levels steady, especially for those who experience fluctuations. “Eating every 2 to 3 hours prevents long gaps that may cause sudden spikes or dips. However, this approach isn’t the same for everyone. Meal frequency should be adjusted based on a person’s medication, lifestyle, and glucose patterns. The focus should be on consistency rather than constant snacking,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Makhana and khakra are smart options. “They’re light, easy to portion, and can be low on the glycemic index when made properly. The issue with ‘diet chips’ is that they can be misleading. Even if they’re labelled as healthy, they might still have refined ingredients or hidden sodium. The important part is to read labels and control portions. Whole, minimally processed snacks are always safer,” said Sheikh.
Balance is important. “A good snack should mix complex carbohydrates with protein or healthy fats to slow down glucose release. Options like roasted chana, unsalted nuts, or a small fruit with seeds are good choices. Hydration also matters. Dehydration can impact blood sugar control more than people think,” said Sheikh.
Yes, if it’s not managed well. “Constant grazing without portion control can lead to taking in too many calories and unexpected sugar spikes. The goal isn’t to eat more often but to eat smarter at regular intervals. Structured eating with mindful portions is more effective than impulsive snacking,” said Sheikh.
Plan. “Bring familiar, reliable foods instead of relying on what’s available outside. Also, pay attention to how your body reacts what works for one person may not work for another. Managing diabetes is very personal, and being aware is just as important as making food choices,” Sheikh said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.