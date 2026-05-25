Diabetic Sunita Ahuja travels with makhana and khakra: ‘Need to eat every two hours’

Sunita Ahuja, 58, recently said that, as a diabetic, she takes snacks with her whenever she travels. “Since I have diabetes, when I travel, I take makhana or foxnuts, khakra, and some diet chips. Because when I travel by road, it sometimes takes 1-2 hours. As a diabetic, I need to eat every two hours. So, I eat a little bit of these. I don’t eat onions and garlic until my temple visit is over,” said Ahuja.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said frequent, smaller meals can help keep blood sugar levels steady, especially for those who experience fluctuations. “Eating every 2 to 3 hours prevents long gaps that may cause sudden spikes or dips. However, this approach isn’t the same for everyone. Meal frequency should be adjusted based on a person’s medication, lifestyle, and glucose patterns. The focus should be on consistency rather than constant snacking,” said Sheikh.