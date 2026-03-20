Suniel Shetty’s simple salt habit may help cut sodium intake: ‘No pink one for me’

Suniel Shetty, known for his fitness, once admitted that he is extremely particular about his salt consumption. “Quantity of salt. It is never in the food. I’d rather have it sprinkled on top. No pink one for me. Regular salt for me,” he told podcaster Nikhil Kamath in 2023.

Does sprinkling salt on food instead of using it during cooking actually help control salt intake?

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, affirmed that the practice of adding salt at the end of the cooking process helps in the controlled intake of salt. “Usually, when salt is added during the cooking process, the food is flavoured by the salt. However, when food is not flavoured with salt, the salt on its surface helps the taste buds detect it. It helps develop the same salt flavour with a lower salt content. This practice helps the individual to control the intake of salt and reduce the consumption of salt on a day-to-day basis without the feeling of food being bland,” said Sheikh.