‘No pink salt’: Suniel Shetty on his ‘1600-1700 calories’ diet that includes consuming sugar

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Actor Suniel Shetty once shared an honest look at his daily diet and eating philosophy during an appearance on entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, WTF is.
When asked if he consumes sugar, he said, “Yes, I do because I don’t believe in the substitutes for sugar. For me, it’s either my fruit or my sugar. I like a cup of tea, you know, it makes me feel good.”
He added that salt also plays an important role in his diet, noting, “I’d rather have it [salt] sprinkled on top. No pink salt for me, regular salt for me.”
The 63-year-old actor also detailed what his everyday meals look like, explaining, “Normally for me at home it’s 4 egg whites because I don’t like the yellow.” He further shared that certain foods don’t agree with him: “I realised that gluten is something that never worked for me, probably because I came from a background that spoke about rice more than wheat.” He noted, “Dairy doesn’t suit me either.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
When asked about how many eggs he eats in a day, he revealed, “Probably 4 eggs in the morning, maybe 150 to 200 grams, depending on fish or chicken that I eat. And another 150 to 200 grams in the evening. So you’re looking at 1600-1700 calories.”
Despite his discipline, Shetty made it clear that he doesn’t deny himself pleasure: “I love fruit and dessert, and if I don’t get dessert after food, I will go crazy.” That said, he keeps his portions in check and wraps up dinner by 7 pm.
Ashlesha Joshi, fitness dietician and nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “Completely cutting out sugar or salt often does more harm than good. Natural sugar and regular salt play essential physiological roles; glucose fuels brain and muscle activity, while sodium helps regulate hydration and nerve function. When we eliminate them entirely, people may experience fatigue, irritability, and even electrolyte imbalances.”
“The key is mindful moderation,” she says, adding that choosing unrefined sources of sugar, such as fruits or jaggery, occasionally, and using measured amounts of iodised or rock salt, helps the body function optimally without the metabolic stress that restrictive diets create. Sustainability in eating always outweighs strict elimination.
True intolerance to gluten or dairy can only be determined through observation and, ideally, diagnostic tests. Symptoms such as bloating, cramps, skin issues, or chronic fatigue after consuming these foods are indicators worth discussing with a qualified nutritionist or gastroenterologist.
“Many people eliminate gluten or dairy because it’s trending, not because their bodies actually reject them, which can lead to unnecessary nutrient gaps. A professional should always guide elimination diets, as they need to be systematic, monitored, and nutritionally compensated to ensure you’re not missing out on vital micronutrients like calcium or B vitamins,” notes Joshi.
Suniel Shetty’s discipline around calorie intake and early dinners aligns with evidence-based nutrition principles. “Calorie control is fundamental for maintaining a healthy weight and metabolic balance, but needs to be customised to individual activity levels and goals. Finishing dinner early supports digestion, better sleep quality, and stable blood sugar overnight,” says the expert.
Joshi mentions that for most adults, consistency in eating patterns, rather than extreme calorie restriction, is what truly sustains energy and metabolism in the long run.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.