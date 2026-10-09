‘No pink salt’: Suniel Shetty on his ‘1600-1700 calories’ diet that includes consuming sugar

Actor Suniel Shetty once shared an honest look at his daily diet and eating philosophy during an appearance on entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, WTF is.

When asked if he consumes sugar, he said, “Yes, I do because I don’t believe in the substitutes for sugar. For me, it’s either my fruit or my sugar. I like a cup of tea, you know, it makes me feel good.”

He added that salt also plays an important role in his diet, noting, “I’d rather have it [salt] sprinkled on top. No pink salt for me, regular salt for me.”

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The 63-year-old actor also detailed what his everyday meals look like, explaining, “Normally for me at home it’s 4 egg whites because I don’t like the yellow.” He further shared that certain foods don’t agree with him: “I realised that gluten is something that never worked for me, probably because I came from a background that spoke about rice more than wheat.” He noted, “Dairy doesn’t suit me either.”