These easy recipes promise to make your Sunday healthier and more delicious

Sundays are all about munching healthy food. While there is much talk about healthy food, many believe that it takes a lot of effort to create nutritious dishes at home. If you are looking to add some fun to your weekend without having to step out in the coronavirus pandemic conditions, try these easy recipes straight from the kitchen of executive chef Sheriyar Rustom Dotivala, The Resort Mumbai, to make your family time even more interesting.

Karari Aloo Makai ki Tikki

Ingredients

3/4 cup + 1/4 cup: Sweet Corn Kernels, boiled

2 no – Medium potato, boiled, peeled and mashed

1/2 cup – Dry breadcrumbs

2 no – Green Chilies, deseeded and finely chopped

1/4tsp – Grated ginger

4-5 no – Garlic cloves, minced

4tbsp – Coriander leaves, finely chopped

1/4tsp – Garam masala powder

2tsp – Lemon juice

Salt

Oil

Method

*Coarsely grind 3/4 cup boiled corn kernels, ginger, garlic and green chilies and make a corn paste.

*Take mashed potatoes to a large bowl. Add breadcrumbs, corn paste, 1/4 cup whole corn kernels, coriander leaves, garam masala, lemon juice and salt. Mix well.

*Grease palms with oil and divide mashed potato-corn mixture into 12 equal portions. Roll each portion into ball and flatten it to make round shaped 1/3-inch thick pattie.

*Heat non-stick frying pan (tawa) or griddle over medium flame for shallow frying. Add two tablespoons oil and spread it. Place 6-7 patties over it and cook over medium-low flame until bottom surface turns golden brown or for approx. two-three minutes.

Lemon Rosemary Coconut Oil Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients

2 cups – Carrots, trimmed

1 cup – Brussels sprouts, halved

1 cup – Green beans, trimmed

1 cup – Broccoli florets

4tbsp – Coconut oil, divided; melted or softened

2tbsp – Fresh rosemary, chopped

Juice of half of one lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

*Preheat oven. Line a baking sheet with a Silpat Non-Stick Baking Mat, parchment, or spray with cooking spray.

*Place vegetables on tray (choice of vegetables is mix-and-match and amounts approximate; use what you have on hand or prefer).

*Drizzle with two tablespoons melted coconut oil or if solid, sprinkle small pea-sized pieces haphazardly over the vegetables and toss vegetables to coat.

*Sprinkle with rosemary, salt, pepper, or any additional herbs and spices desired.

*Squeeze the juice from the lemon over the vegetables, and bake for about 25 minutes, flipping them over midway through cooking.

*Add 1 to 2 additional tablespoons coconut oil, or as necessary, if they look dry when flipping.

Sago and Mango Soup

Ingredients

100g – Sago

600ml – Water

200ml – Coconut milk

200g – Milk

100g – Brown sugar, or palm sugar

Mango, large, ripe

Method

*Put the sago in a saucepan with the water and bring to a gentle simmer. Simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent it sticking on the bottom of the pan.

*Remove from the heat, and strain (the sago, quite transparent at this stage, may seem to have disappeared, but it will be there in the sieve). Tip the cooked sago into a clean bowl and add enough cold water so it does not stick together.

*When it is completely cold, strain again and place the sago in a second bowl.

*Meanwhile, prepare the mango. Peel carefully and cut half the flesh into tiny dice. Purée the other half. Add the coconut milk, milk, mango purée and the sugar, stirring together gently.

*Finally, add the diced mango and then chill well.

Sago and Coconut Pudding with Lychees

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Sago

270ml – Coconut milk

1 1/2 cup – Water

1/3 cup – Caster sugar

8 no – Cardamom pods, bruised

1 cup – Caster sugar, extra

2 no – Large limes, shredded rind and 1/2 cup juice

5cm piece – Fresh ginger, peeled, shredded

8 no – Lychees peeled, seeds removed, to serve

Method

*Place sago into a bowl and cover with cold water. Stand till soften. Drain. Combine coconut milk, water, sugar and cardamom pods in a saucepan. Place over a medium heat. Stir until sugar dissolves and mixture comes to the boil.

*Add sago and simmer for 10-15 minutes until sago becomes translucent. Transfer mixture to a bowl and cool. Remove pods. Spoon mixture into four serving glasses. Cover and refrigerate.

*Combine extra sugar, lime juice and ginger in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar dissolves and mixture comes to the boil. Simmer for three minutes or until mixture thickens slightly. Remove from heat. Cool. Cover and refrigerate. Stir lime rind into syrup.

*Serve sago pudding topped with lychees and syrup.

Benefits of Sago

Sago is a type of starch extracted from tropical palms. It’s versatile and a primary source of carbs in some parts of the world. Sago contains antioxidants and resistant starch and has been linked to many benefits, including improving risk factors for heart disease and enhancing exercise performance.

How to use in sweets and savoury

Sago needs to be soaked in water for five to six hours. Pick up a soaked pearl and mash it between your finger and thumb. It should squish easily.

Do the smash test. If not ready, sprinkle some water and give a quick stir and let it sit for two more hours. Once the sago is mashed properly, it can be either cooked with sweet creams for desserts or for savouries.

