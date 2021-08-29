This Sunday, indulge in gluten-free millet puris (recipe inside)

This millet puri is one of the most requested recipes on my Instagram. While it is usually fried, I was happy I could curate it in a way that the result was absolutely crisp and dry. The high fiber of millet worked in my favour.

Please note, this recipe is meant for gluten-intolerant people who are millet lovers. It is not for someone with the wisdom of oil-free cooking. Enjoying homemade fried puris in moderation, that too with millets, is any day better than munching on oil-free chemically-processed gluten-free chips.

These puris can be paired with any of your traditional curries. I paired it with bajra amla chutney, whose recipe you can find here.

Here is the step-by-step guide of gluten-free millet puri. Hope you have fun making this comfort meal. Do not forget to share your joy!

GLUTEN-FREE MILLET PURIS

Ingredients (for 12-15 puris)

· 1 cup sprouted ragi flour (freshly ground at home)

· ½ cup jowar flour (freshly ground at home)

· 2 tbsp jowar rava (any millet rava)

· 1 tsp A2 ghee

· A pinch of rock salt

· 1.5 cups water

· Cold-pressed oil to deep fry

· Extra ragi flour for dusting

Method

1. In a deep pan, boil water. Once it comes to a boil, add ghee and salt.

2. Add the flours one by one. Make sure you stir continuously until the entire mixture forms a single mass.

3. Now add millet rava and continue to knead with slightly wet hands. Refer to the video attached. Also please note, you will get a better texture with warm dough if you do not allow it to cool completely.

4. Divide the dough into 15 lemon sized balls.

5. Start rolling them one by one. You can use extra ragi flour for dusting.

6. Fry them in a pre-heated kadai with cold-pressed mustard oil. These puris taste best in mustard oil, but you can always choose the oil available locally.

7. Pair them with your favourite curries, chutneys or pickles.

8. Enjoy the fresh food on the same day.

Health benefits of sprouted ragi flour

It can help protect your heart health, improve the digestive system, lower the risk of cancer, boost respiratory health, detoxify the body, optimise the immune system, increase energy levels, and improve muscle and nerve health. Ragi also leads to stronger bones, stronger teeth and helps to prevent iron deficiency. The high amount of dietary fibre combined keeps the stomach full for long and prevents unwanted cravings. This, in turn, leads to a minimised appetite and weight loss.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, founder of Crazy Kadchi, and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

