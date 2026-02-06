‘Was cranky, tired, irritable’: Sunaina Roshan reflects on her reality to stop having sugar, reveals what happened in the first few days

Sunaina Roshan, 54, recently opened up about her “dependence on sugar” and sweets and how cutting them out helped her. “Sugar was controlling my mood, my energy, and I didn’t even realise it. I recently came across a video on how sugar affects the brain and body. And instantly took me back to when I used to eat a lot of sweets. I didn’t realise how much it controlled my mood, my cravings and even my energy levels,” the cancer survivor shared in a post on Instagram.

She then reflected on the changes she felt. “When I finally cut it out, the first few days were honestly very difficult. I was cranky, tired, irritable, and always wanting something sweet. But after a while, my energy changed completely. My mood swings became better. I felt lighter, calmer, and slept better. Turns out, I didn’t need a sugar rush. I just needed to reset. Now, I feel unbreakable,” the elder sister of Hrithik Roshan added.