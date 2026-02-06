‘Was cranky, tired, irritable’: Sunaina Roshan reflects on her reality to stop having sugar, reveals what happened in the first few days

Turns out, I didn't need a sugar rush. I just needed to reset, shared Sunaina Roshan

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Sunaina Roshan speaks about cutting out sugar
Sunaina Roshan, 54, recently opened up about her “dependence on sugar” and sweets and how cutting them out helped her. “Sugar was controlling my mood, my energy, and I didn’t even realise it. I recently came across a video on how sugar affects the brain and body. And instantly took me back to when I used to eat a lot of sweets. I didn’t realise how much it controlled my mood, my cravings and even my energy levels,” the cancer survivor shared in a post on Instagram.

She then reflected on the changes she felt. “When I finally cut it out, the first few days were honestly very difficult. I was cranky, tired, irritable, and always wanting something sweet. But after a while, my energy changed completely. My mood swings became better. I felt lighter, calmer, and slept better. Turns out, I didn’t need a sugar rush. I just needed to reset. Now, I feel unbreakable,” the elder sister of Hrithik Roshan added.

Her proud father, Rakesh Roshan, took to the comments section to praise her efforts: “It’s tough, but you did it (clap emoticon).”

Dr Pranav Ghody, a consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, concurred that sugar directly affects the brain’s reward and pleasure centres. “When we eat a lot of sugar, the body releases dopamine, creating a temporary ‘feel-good effect. However, this is often followed by a drop in blood sugar levels, which can lead to fatigue, irritability, low mood, and cravings. Over time, this cycle can cause a person to feel emotionally and physically dependent on sugar for quick energy and comfort,” described Dr Ghody.

When someone suddenly cuts back on or stops consuming sugar, the body undergoes a brief adjustment phase. This can lead to symptoms like crankiness, tiredness, and strong cravings for sweets, he noted. “The body and brain are accustomed to quick spikes in glucose. When that supply decreases, energy regulation changes, and withdrawal-like symptoms can occur. People may experience headaches, restlessness, low motivation, or irritability. This phase is temporary and usually eases as the body begins to use more stable energy sources, such as complex carbohydrates and stored fat. Staying hydrated, eating balanced meals, and getting enough sleep can help make this transition easier,” said Dr Ghody.

 

 

Once sugar intake consistently decreases, blood sugar fluctuations become more stable. “Many people notice improved energy throughout the day, fewer mood swings, and better sleep quality. Cutting back on sugar also helps regulate insulin levels, supporting metabolic health and potentially reducing the risk of weight gain and diabetes. Mentally, people often feel calmer and more in control of cravings since the brain does not rely on quick dopamine spikes from sweets,” said Dr Ghody.

Should people cut out sugar completely?

The focus should be on reducing added and refined sugars rather than eliminating all sugars. According to Dr Ghody, natural sugars found in fruits and dairy contain fibre, vitamins, and minerals and are not harmful in moderation. “A sustainable approach includes mindful eating, reading food labels, and limiting packaged and ultra-processed foods. The goal is balance, not restriction, so that energy, mood, and long-term health remain steady without feeling deprived,” said Dr Ghody.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

