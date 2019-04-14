In the mood for some Sunahri Pak and Anjeer Ki Katli? Try these easy recipes at home

If you love eating Indian sweets then you must have probably heard about Sunahri Pak and Anjeer Ki Katli. A temptation hard to resist, these sweets are not only tasty but also easy to make. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the recipes by Devraj Sharma, Senior Sous Chef, Crowne Plaza Today Okhla and decide for yourself. You will be rushing to the kitchen to try them out.
Anjeer Ki Katli
Ingredients:
1kg – Anjeer
500g – Sugar
500g – Pista
10g – Elaichi Powder
50g – Almonds
50g – Cashew
200g – Desi Ghee
1tbsp – Kewra water
1tbsp – Gulab Jal
500ml – Condensed Milk
Method:
* Soak 1 cup of anjeer for at least 2 hours and then boil it.
* Grind the boiled anjeer to make a paste and keep it aside.
* Melt ghee in a pan and add anjeer paste to it.
* Prepare a sugar syrup and add it to the paste.
* Add condensed milk to the paste followed by elaichi powder, gulab jal and kewra.
* Then set it in a tray and garnish it with dry fruits.
* Let it refrigerate for 30 minutes till it settles down.
* Cut it into your desired shape and serve.
Sunahri Pak
Ingredients:
Raw Papaya
250g – Sugar
200g – Desi ghee
150g – Khoya Dana
50g – Saffron
20g – Elaichi Powder
50g – Almond
50g – Pista
1tbsp – Gulab Jal
Method:
* Grate the papaya and place it in a bowl.
* Heat ghee in a non-stick pan.
* Add sugar, almonds and pistachios and sauté for 1- 2 minutes.
* Add papaya and sauté on high heat for 5-6 minutes.
* Add ghee, elaichi powder, gulab jal and saffron.
* Set it in a tray, add khoya dana and refrigerate it.
* Once it settles, cut it into desired shape.
* Garnish it with dry fruits.