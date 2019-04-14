In the mood for some Sunahri Pak and Anjeer Ki Katli? Try these easy recipes at home

If you love eating Indian sweets then you must have probably heard about Sunahri Pak and Anjeer Ki Katli. A temptation hard to resist, these sweets are not only tasty but also easy to make. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the recipes by Devraj Sharma, Senior Sous Chef, Crowne Plaza Today Okhla and decide for yourself. You will be rushing to the kitchen to try them out.

Advertising

Anjeer Ki Katli

Ingredients:

1kg – Anjeer

500g – Sugar

500g – Pista

10g – Elaichi Powder

50g – Almonds

50g – Cashew

200g – Desi Ghee

1tbsp – Kewra water

1tbsp – Gulab Jal

500ml – Condensed Milk

Method:

* Soak 1 cup of anjeer for at least 2 hours and then boil it.

* Grind the boiled anjeer to make a paste and keep it aside.

Advertising

* Melt ghee in a pan and add anjeer paste to it.

* Prepare a sugar syrup and add it to the paste.

* Add condensed milk to the paste followed by elaichi powder, gulab jal and kewra.

* Then set it in a tray and garnish it with dry fruits.

* Let it refrigerate for 30 minutes till it settles down.

* Cut it into your desired shape and serve.

Sunahri Pak

Ingredients:

Raw Papaya

250g – Sugar

200g – Desi ghee

150g – Khoya Dana

50g – Saffron

20g – Elaichi Powder

50g – Almond

50g – Pista

1tbsp – Gulab Jal

Method:

* Grate the papaya and place it in a bowl.

* Heat ghee in a non-stick pan.

* Add sugar, almonds and pistachios and sauté for 1- 2 minutes.

* Add papaya and sauté on high heat for 5-6 minutes.

* Add ghee, elaichi powder, gulab jal and saffron.

* Set it in a tray, add khoya dana and refrigerate it.

* Once it settles, cut it into desired shape.

* Garnish it with dry fruits.