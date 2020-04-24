This yummy mango kulfi recipe has no condensed milk or milk powder

Relish the best of mangoes with this easy recipe. (Source: Saransh Goila/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Relish the best of mangoes with this easy recipe. (Source: Saransh Goila/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

To all those craving something special this summer, we present a sweet recipe that we trust will take you on a nostalgic trip to your childhood days. So here’s a special mango kulfi recipe by chef Saransh Goila that reminds him of the tasty treats his nanis and dadis made for him at home. If you have been craving one lately and wondering how to make one without condensed milk, milk powder or cream, here’s a simple recipe you could count on.

Here’s what Goila mentioned. “Bachpan wali Mango kulfi. My grandma and mom would set rabdi in ice cube trays with teeli or toothpick and make instant kulfi at home. All that you needed was milk, dry fruits and some kesar. The same treatment was given to mangoes but with additional khoya or bread to balance the water content of the fruit and to not make the kulfi more icy but creamy. We never used condensed milk in our kulfi ever! The more you cook down the milk, the more lachcha rabdi you get. Of course, the quality of milk makes a difference but we are in a lockdown so let’s manage with what we have! You can also try this recipe with another fruit or just make a kesar pista kulfi or add melted chocolate and make a Choco kukfi at home!”

Mango Kulfi (No condensed milk, powder or cream)

Ingredients

1 litre – Full cream milk

1/2tsp – Cardamom powder

1/2 cup – Sugar

3 slices without edges – Breadcrumbs or 1 cup milk powder or 1 cup khoya or 1 cup coconut milk powder or whatever works for you

3 no – Fresh Alphonso mango pulp

Method

*In a pan, boil milk. Reduce it to 250 ml. Keep stirring the milk to not let it burn. After the first boil, cook on low flame for about 45-50 minutes.

*In about 10 minutes, you will see the malai coming to the side. Keep stirring so that the malai does not stick to the edges of the pan.

*After 50 minutes, once the milk changes its colour to a brownish tint and thickens, add cardamom powder and sugar. Once sugar melts, switch off the gas. Let the mixture cool down.

*Add breadcrumbs for texture. Add finely blended mango pulp. Set in a freezer tray.

*Once filled, tap the tray. Let it freeze for five to six hours.

Bonus recipe alert!

If you have extra malai, you can also make a cheeni rabri toast. Just spread some mango rabri (without freezing) over the bread and enjoy!

