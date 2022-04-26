This summer, try mango sticky rice; here’s a simple recipe

In most parts of South East Asia, summers are sweltering, sultry, and humid. In such weather conditions, nutrition and hydration are your strongest armours against the heat and humidity.

As such, one dish which has survived the test of time and continues to be a classic and a popular favourite is mango sticky rice. A humble yet comforting dish with its origins in Thai cuisine, mango sticky rice is now enjoyed across the world during summers. It is made with the hero summer produce — mangoes. This dessert is sold as street food all across Thailand and is locally known as khao niaow ma muang.

And all you need to ace this dish in your kitchen is the juiciest mangoes you can find, glutinous rice, and coconut milk.

If you want to make this super satisfying dessert, follow this recipe shared by Chef Guntas Bhasin on Instagram. “This popular dessert South East Asian also known as Khao Niaow ma Muan; is super delicious and so easy to master! The cooked sticky rice is mixed with a sweet coconut milk sauce and served with slices of juicy ripe mangoes,” she wrote.

Ingredients

*150g glutinous recipe

*400g coconut milk

*1tsp salt

*3tbsp sugar

*1tsp cornflour

*Sliced mangoes

Method

1. Wash and soak 150g glutinous rice for 3 hours.

2. Tie the rice in a muslin cloth and let it steam for 15 mins or until done.

3. In a another pan, cook 400g of coconut milk, 1 tsp salt and 3 tbsp sugar. Let it simmer for 5 mins.

4. Add some of the coconut sauce to the rice and mix. This will help the rice to absorb the coconut sauce. Ensure to not add too much sauce to the rice otherwise it will become runny.

5. Add 1 tsp of corn flour to 2 tbsp of water and add this to the rest of the coconut sauce. Let it cook while stirring continuously until it acquires a think consistency.

6. Plate the rice, sliced mangoes and the sauce of top. Sprinkle lightly toasted sesame seeds on top.

