scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

Summer recipe: Beat the heat with this delicious 5-ingredient mango kulfi

If you are looking for a chilled recipe to beat the scorching heat, don your chef's hat and make some mango kulfi at home

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2022 1:20:21 pm
mango kulfiThis mango kulfi recipe is easy to make! (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Summers are synonymous with mangoes, a fruit that is relished in all varieties and forms. As such, while some prefer having it raw, others make a shake or aamras out of it.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

However, if you are looking for a chilled mango recipe to beat the scorching heat, don your chef’s hat and make some mango kulfi at home. Easy to make and very refreshing, this kulfi can be made with five simple ingredients.

ALSO READ |Aaron Finch was asked if he has ever eaten Bengali delicacy ‘eelish mach’; this was the cricketer’s reply

“It takes two to tango but only one to mango, especially when it comes to mango kulfi. Super easy to make, and the bread and rabdi help it give that lovely texture and it’s not icy at all, ekdum kulfi wala texture,” Chef Saransh Goila wrote, as he shared the recipe for the simple and decadent mango kulfi.

Best of Express Premium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic yearPremium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic year
Explained: Reading GDP growth dataPremium
Explained: Reading GDP growth data
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US childrenPremium
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US children
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake upPremium
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake up
More Premium Stories >>

Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila) 

Ingredients

*2 fully ripe mangoes – chopped
*Thick rabdi – ¾th cup
*Bread – 2 slices
*Milk – ¼th cup
*Sugar (only if needed)
*Pistachios – chopped

ALSO READ |Summer delight: This raw mango salsa recipe can be relished with almost anything

Method

  1. Add chopped mangoes, rabdi, bread slices, milk and sugar to a blender.
  2. Blend the ingredients into a thick creamy mixture.
  3. In an ice tray, add sliced mango pieces and chopped pistachios.
  4. Add the blended pulp to the ice tray, level it out and freeze it for eight hours. Enjoy!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar, pictures from Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar, Dastkar Bazaar returns, crafts in Dastkar Bazaar, people visiting Dastkar Bazaar, Dastkar Bazaar in Bengaluru, arts and crafts in Dastkar Bazaar, shopping in Dastkar Bazaar, indian express news
Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar returns with its 20th edition; celebrates art and crafts
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement