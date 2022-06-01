Summer recipe: Beat the heat with this delicious 5-ingredient mango kulfi

Summers are synonymous with mangoes, a fruit that is relished in all varieties and forms. As such, while some prefer having it raw, others make a shake or aamras out of it.

However, if you are looking for a chilled mango recipe to beat the scorching heat, don your chef’s hat and make some mango kulfi at home. Easy to make and very refreshing, this kulfi can be made with five simple ingredients.

“It takes two to tango but only one to mango, especially when it comes to mango kulfi. Super easy to make, and the bread and rabdi help it give that lovely texture and it’s not icy at all, ekdum kulfi wala texture,” Chef Saransh Goila wrote, as he shared the recipe for the simple and decadent mango kulfi.

Take a look.

Ingredients

*2 fully ripe mangoes – chopped

*Thick rabdi – ¾th cup

*Bread – 2 slices

*Milk – ¼th cup

*Sugar (only if needed)

*Pistachios – chopped

Method

Add chopped mangoes, rabdi, bread slices, milk and sugar to a blender. Blend the ingredients into a thick creamy mixture. In an ice tray, add sliced mango pieces and chopped pistachios. Add the blended pulp to the ice tray, level it out and freeze it for eight hours. Enjoy!

