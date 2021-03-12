Make yourself a refreshing salad with this easy recipe

Summer is the best time to have refreshing foods that not only satiate you but also help you stay hydrated through the day. While there are many juices one can have to beat the heat, it is also important to consume nutritious and filling foods as part of one’s diet. But we also agree that spending time in the kitchen is no less than a nightmare in summers. This is why we have a quick and super healthy recipe for you today.

Chef Amrita Raichand shared a salad recipe that we thought would make a perfect summer delight.

Check it out.

“Summer has set in and so is the urge for some refreshing salad. Here’s my go-tosalad. It’s refreshing, light and yummy,” said Raichand.

How to make it?

Ingredients

2 – Sliced cucumber

½ – Sliced green zucchini

½ – Sliced yellow zucchini

2 cups – Roughly chopped mixed lettuce

100g – Feta cheese

1 tsp – Freshly crushed black pepper

2 tbsp – Freshly chopped dill

10 – Cherry tomatoes, cut in halves

Method

*In a mixing bowl, add the feta cheese, black pepper, and dill. Whisk until it turns smooth.

*Then add sliced cucumber, zucchini and mix well.

*In a serving platter, place the lettuce and top it with the mixed salad.

*Garnish with cherry tomatoes and crumble some feta cheese on top.

