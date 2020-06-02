Have you tried aam panna chutney yet?

Add some unique flavour to your taste buds with this chutney recipe. (Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Add some unique flavour to your taste buds with this chutney recipe. (Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

It is the season of summer fruits and one of the easiest to get our hands on is raw mango. Whether a candy, summer cooler or pickle, you name it and the raw mango fits the bill perfectly with its tangy taste. While many of us salivate at the thought of aam panna, the cooling summer drink, have you ever tried the piquant aam panna chutney? Our kitchen chronicles are incomplete without the experiments, not all of which may go in our favour but do teach us more than our successful attempts. If you are wondering why we’re connecting aam panna chutney with an experiment gone wrong, take a look at this post from chef and author Anahita Dhondy.

This is what she had to say: “I should actually be calling this salvage aam panna chutney, because of the fiasco that happened yesterday. The back story is in the video, but just a gist of it ‘I boiled two raw mangoes, cooled them and peeled them. I didn’t realise I left the ghutli (seed) with the pulp and ground it (quite a bit) with a little mint, black salt and jeera, when I heard the sound of the seed getting crushed I stopped the blender only to see that most of the seed had blended and it tasted bitter. I strained the mixture and decided that it can’t be had as aam panna but can be made into chutney or candy (or even churan)’. So this afternoon, this recipe was created with very simple ingredients in our pantry.”

Here is the recipe that we thought all you raw mango lovers would drool over.

Ingredients

2 – Mangoes, boiled and pureed. Remove the seeds and keep the pulp.

2tbsp – Oil

1tsp – Panchphoran (a mixture of five spices)

3 – Dried red chillies

2 – Cinnamon sticks

2-3 – Bay leaves

2tsp – Red chilli powder

1tsp – Haldi powder

1tsp – Jeera powder

1 cup – Sugar

1/2 cup – Jaggery (gur)

1tsp – Black salt

Salt to taste

Method

*In a pan, heat the oil. Add the whole spices, and then the powdered spices.

*Add the Pureed aam panna or raw mango puree, add the sugar and salt and let it all cook for 25-30 mins on a medium to high flame till you get the right consistency.

*Remove from pan and cool.

*Store in a clean jar and keep refrigerated.

This recipe was made purely because of a mistake and I didn’t want to throw away bitter aam panna because #Zerowaste and also I knew I could salvage it, wrote Dhondy.

Pro tip: If you cook this for another 10 minutes, you would get a candy-like consistency. Then you could roll it and make churan or toffee. You could also add Hing for more chatpata flavour. “I had it with my evening Mathri, but I’ve stored it in the fridge as I’ll be using it on my Chaat items, adding it to curries or just having it with simple dal chawal,” explained Dhondy.

