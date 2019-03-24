From tomatoes to melons: Fill your plates with these healthy summer foods to beat the heat

Summers are here and it’s the perfect time to pack up your winter clothes and switch to cottons and linens. Along with that, it is also important to change our diet. Eating foods that contain essential nutrients and are high in water content may be helpful to avoid being affected with dehydration, heat stroke and skin problems.

Advertising

From tomatoes to melons and coconut water, here are some foods you must incorporate in your daily diet to cope with the hottest time of the year.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are high in water content and are also filled with essential antioxidants and Vitamin C. Apart from that, they are also beneficial to health as they contain beneficial phytochemicals such as lycopene, which contribute to fighting chronic diseases, especially cancer.

Barley water

Barley water is an essential summer drink in parts of the country which experience high temperatures like Rajasthan. Begin your day with two glasses of barley water. You can add a bit of lemon or honey in it to add to its taste. Rich in fibre and micronutrients, this special drink prevents constipation curbs cravings.

Advertising

Watermelon

When it comes to picking a perfect fruit for summers, watermelon easily tops the list. This fruit is not only packed with essential nutrients and a very high water content that makes it the hydration hero, but it can be consumed in a number of ways that makes it a delicious choice – right from watermelon salad to slush. Watermelon also contains lycopene, which protects skin cells from sun damage.

Cucumber

Cucumbers can be easily added to salads, smoothies, juices or consumed alone. A small cup of cucumber is about 16 calories and contributes “about 4 percent of your daily potassium, 3 percent of your daily fibre and 4 percent of your daily vitamin C”. They also “provide small amounts of vitamin K, vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, manganese and vitamin A.

Bottle Gourd

Bottle gourd or lauki is rich in essential micronutrient and brings respite to our digestive system during summers, thanks to its high water content.

Lemon Juice

There is nothing more soothing than a glass of chilled lemon juice to beat the summer heat. Keep a jar of fresh lemon juice in your fridge to keep yourself hydrated. You can add a few sprigs of mint leaves in it to add to its taste.