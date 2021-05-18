Would you like to try chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Kerala Mango Curry?

Mango and curry might sound like an unusual combination to a few, but don’t shy away from trying something new while at home. This kadhi style-curry from Kerala is not only tangy but the interesting blends of herbs and coconut make it rich in dietary fibre and proteins. It makes for a great summer lunch option!

Learn the recipe from none other than chef Sanjeev Kapoor who recently shared it on Instagram.

Ingredients

2 – Large badami mangoes ripe

¾ cup – Fresh coconut scraped

10-12 – Madras onions peeled

2-3 – Green chillies

¼ teaspoon – Turmeric powder

½ – Red chilli powder

½ cup – Coconut milk

Salt – To taste

2 tbsp – Coconut oil

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

1 tsp – Fenugreek seeds (methi dana)

7-8 – Curry leaves

2 – Red chillies dried

Method

*Slice the mangoes and scoop out the flesh and keep in a bowl.

*In a blender, add coconut, madras onion, green chillies and water. Blend until it turns into a fine paste.

*Heat up a pan and add mangoes, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and 2 cups water, stir well and allow the mixture to boil.

*Add coconut paste and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add coconut milk and salt and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Remove the pan from heat.

*Heat coconut oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and heat until they splutter. Add cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves and dried red chillies, mix them well. Saute for 1 minute and add the mixture to the curry and mix well.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle