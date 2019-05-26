Summer coolers: Make these refreshing sherbats in no time

Summer is on us and it is time to whip up a smoothie and go a bit easy on the coffee. Nothing is more refreshing than a glass of chilled summer drink in this heat, and believe it or not, many can be made at home without much fuss.

Advertising

In case you have been planning to try making one at home, you can try these easy recipes by Chef Mahipal Singh, Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla, and impress your friends and family on a sultry summer afternoon.

Burans ka sherbat (Himalaya flower drink)

Ingredients

12 – Burans flower

1 cup – Sugar

1 cup – Water

1/2 cup – Lemon juice

A pinch of salt

A pinch of cardamom powder (optional)

Method

Advertising

*Wash the flowers and remove the petals with center parts. Discard the green parts of the flower.

*Take a cup of sugar and add half a cup of lemon juice to it.

*Heat, stir and dissolve sugar in lemon juice in low flame for a few minutes. Add cardamom powder, salt and mix well.

*Let the sugar get dissolved properly and a sticky syrup formed.

*Remove the syrup from the flame and allow it to cool.

*Add the burans extract and mix it well.

*While serving, add one measure of syrup with two measures of water (ratio can be adjusted to suit your need)

*Serve chilled.

Phalse (falsay) ka Sherbat

Ingredients

1kg – Falsay

1kg –Sugar

4 – Lemons

2g – Black salt

3 cups – Water

Method

* Wash falsay and boil them well in three cups of water. Cook for 20-30 minutes.

*Now strain through a medium fine sieve and extract the pulp by pressing down with a spoon.

*Take a saucepan, add some sugar and pulp in it and cook for 10 minutes or until the sugar is dissolved.

*Let it cool.

*Add some lemon juice and black salt. Stir it well.

*Pour the mixture in a freezer container and let it refrigerate for a bit.

*Add the frozen falsa pulp in cold water.

*Stir well and add ice cubes if required.

Panakam

Ingredients

50g – Jaggery

1l – Water

1/2tsp – Dry ginger

1 – Lemon

3 – Cardamoms crushed

Method

* Add 50 gm of jaggery to one litre of water and let it dissolve.

*Add three crushed cardamoms, half teaspoon of dried ginger and lemon juice.

* Refrigerate the mixture and serve chilled.

Ragi Kanji and Koozhu

Ingredients

1/2 – Ragi

1/2 – Millet flour

1 & 1/2 – Raw rice

2tsp – Curd

Salt to taste

1/2 – Chopped onion

Method

*Blend one and a half cups of ragi and millet flour with water and leave it overnight.

*Cook one and half cups of raw rice with extra water.

*Add the ragi/millet mixture to the rice once it’s cooked.

*Stir the mixture till it becomes a paste

Advertising

*Add water, a few teaspoons of curd, salt to taste and finally add the chopped onions before you serve at room

temperature.

Enjoy your sherbat!