Beat the summer heat with this special coconut drink

From preventing dehydration to quenching thirst, these are some of the many reasons why coconut water is preferred during the hot summer months. But you can always enhance the flavours of coconut water, and also use its malai to make delicious Tender Coconut Crush.
As per Amrita Kaur, an aspiring ayurveda chef, Coconut Crush is a must-try drink which helps to calm heat-producing elements in the body or the pitta. The recipe below is a recreation of Indore’s street-style special coconut crush, she says in an Instagram post.
Check it out:
Tender Coconut Crush
Recreated Indore's popular Coconut Crush at home using tender Coconut water + Uska malai + mishri.⠀ ⠀ Super hydrating! Will help calm that pitta and also would nourish that vata ✌🏻✨ ⠀ ⠀ Video takeouting & guest appearance by Genie 🍍✨⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #EverydayAyurveda #Local #StayHydrated #Coconut #🌴 #Tropical
Ingredients
1 – Tender coconut water
Malai
Mishri or rock sugar
Method
*In a bowl, take out the malai from the tender coconut.
*In a mixer jar, add coconut water, malai and some mishri or sugar. Blend well.
*Coconut Crush is ready!
When are you making it?
