Heatwave diet guide: Six vegetables that can raise body heat

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As temperatures continue to climb and heatwaves become more intense, what we put on our plate starts to matter just as much as how much water we drink. Seasonal eating has always been a part of traditional wisdom, but extreme heat brings a new urgency to understanding how certain foods interact with the body. While fruits, fluids, and cooling meals often take centre stage, vegetables — usually considered universally healthy — may not all be equally suited for soaring temperatures.
Some vegetables can generate excess heat in the body, while others may be harder to digest or lead to dehydration if consumed in large quantities during peak summer. Cooking methods, portion sizes, and even the timing of meals can further influence how these foods affect energy levels, gut health, and overall comfort in hot weather. The idea isn’t to eliminate vegetables, but to understand which ones may need to be limited or prepared differently when the body is already under heat stress.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
This raises important questions about how everyday dietary choices can either support or strain the body during extreme weather — and why “healthy” doesn’t always mean “right for the season.”
During a heatwave, your body is already taxed with thermoregulation. The last thing it needs is vegetables that demand extra digestive energy.
Kanikka Malhotra, a consultant dietician and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Root vegetables like carrots, radish, and turnips are dense in complex carbohydrates and fibre, generating more metabolic heat during digestion. Brinjal has naturally high thermogenic properties and can trigger bloating when body temperature is already elevated. Mustard greens (sarson) are inherently heat-producing and can exacerbate heat rashes and inflammation.”
She continues, “Raw drumstick pods, though nutritious, are fibrous and stimulate digestive activity, raising core temperature slightly. Raw onion, while cooling in small amounts, becomes pungent and gas-forming in large quantities, stressing the gut. Cluster beans (guar phalli) are high in oligosaccharides, causing fermentation and gut distress, which worsens dehydration risk.”
The common thread, she says, is that these vegetables either increase metabolic heat load, impair fluid absorption, or burden an already sluggish, heat-stressed digestive system.
Even a relatively heat-neutral vegetable can become problematic depending on how it is cooked.
Malhotra explains that deep-frying any vegetable (think aloo tikki, bhindi fry, or brinjal bhaja) dramatically increases fat load, slowing gastric emptying and raising internal body heat. Dry roasting removes moisture, concentrating heat-producing compounds without the buffering effect of water-based cooking.
She mentions, “Heavy masala tadkas loaded with dried red chillies, cloves, black pepper, and garam masala act as powerful thermogenic agents. These spices stimulate blood circulation and sweating, accelerating dehydration in hot weather. Sautéing in excessive oil similarly coats the intestinal lining and delays nutrient absorption.”
“Contrast this with steaming, boiling, or lightly stir-frying,” suggests the expert, adding that these methods preserve water content, reduce digestive burden, and keep the dish genuinely lighter on the body.
“Shift from dense root vegetables to water-rich options like bottle gourd (lauki), ridge gourd (turai), ash gourd, cucumber, and raw banana. These are naturally cooling, easily digested, and high in potassium and magnesium, helping replenish electrolytes lost through sweat. For iron and folate, choose lightly steamed spinach or colocasia leaves rather than mustard greens. Replace cluster beans with green moong sprouts—similar protein, far less fermentation,” states Malhotra.
Eat smaller, more frequent meals rather than large ones, as big meals generate more metabolic heat. Retain the water used to boil vegetables, as it is rich in B vitamins and minerals. Add a squeeze of lemon for vitamin C, which aids iron absorption even in lighter preparations. “If a vegetable is more than 90% water by nature, it belongs on your summer plate. Nutrition doesn’t need to be sacrificed—it’s the preparation that needs reinventing,” concludes Malhotra.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.