Summer coolers: Enjoy aam panna popsicles with this easy recipe

Would you like to try? (Photo: shivesh17/Instagram)

While aam panna and the summer season go hand-in-hand, it also has multiple health benefits. It cools you down, quenches your thirst and has a burst of flavours to uplift your mood as we spend our time in lockdown. But what if we tell you that you can also have chilled aam panna in the form of popsicles? Ahead, check out this recipe by Shivesh Bhatia, baker and YouTuber, for making aam panna popsicles below.

Ingredients

6 – Raw mangoes

2 pods – Cardamom

1 cup – Mint leaves

4 – Black peppercorns

1 tsp – Salt

1 cup – Water

1 cup – Sugar

1 tsp – Fennel seeds

/4 tsp – Cumin powder

1/4 tsp – Black salt

1 + 1/2 cup – water

Method

*Begin by peeling the raw mangoes. Roughly chop them and then add them to a saucepan along with water. Set the heavy-bottomed saucepan over low-medium heat.

*Cook it until it starts getting tender. Next, add black peppercorns, sugar, cardamom and fennel seeds. Continue to cook this mixture until it turns into the consistency of a jam. Do this for at least 10 minutes.

*Once fully cooked, turn off the heat and allow it to cool. Once cooled down, transfer it to the blender.

*Now add 1.5 cups of water and black salt, salt, cumin powder and mint leaves. Blend it until it’s smooth and transfer it into the moulds.

*Don’t forget to add the wooden sticks. Pop it into the freezer and allow it to set overnight.

Also Read | Have you tried aam panna chutney yet?

You can check out the video recipe below.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle