Summer cooler: Try this refreshing lemonade with a twist

Nimboo pani is one summer drink that needs no introduction. Although every beverage brand claims their nimbu paani to be exactly like the way mom makes it, but nothing can ever match up to fresh, homemade lemonade.

Chilled and tangy, fresh lemon water is not just refreshing but also boosts your immunity and helps beat the summer heat.

There’s no one way to make it as there are endless variations, from banta in New Delhi to lebur shorbot in Bangladesh.

But today, we have a special recipe for you; one with a twist.

This refreshing drink is simple and easy to prepare. Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shows us how.

Ingredients

1 – Lemon

1 inch – Fresh ginger

Mint Leaves

1 tbsp – Jaggery

¾ – Glass of water

½ tbsp – Black salt

¼ tbsp – Cumin/jeera powder

Pinch of salt

2-3 – Ice cubes

Method

* Blend all the ingredients well for 15-20 seconds or until the sugar gets dissolved.

* Strain the mixture and pour it into a glass. The drink is ready to serve.

Would you try?

