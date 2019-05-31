Refreshing summer coolers to keep you hydrated in the scorching heat

Summer is at its peak with the temperature rising to over 45 degrees, making it difficult to step outside. At such a time, it becomes extremely important to keep yourself hydrated, especially if your schedule keeps you under the sun. While water is the best and easiest way to keep yourself hydrated, why not try something flavoured this summer?

Here are some easy summer cooler recipes that you can prepare to quench your thirst.

Star Anise Kaffir Lime by Andrea’s Bar and Brasserie

Ingredients

2 – Fresh pomegranate

4 – Kaffir lime leaves

60 ml – Tea decoction

10 ml – Grenadine

5 ml – Lime juice

45 ml- Sprite

Method

* Put all ingredients, except fizz and tea decoction, in a shaker and muddle them together.

* Shake it softly and add then add fizz and tea decoction.

* Top up with sprite garnish, grated nutmeg and star anise, and serve it in a white wine glass.

Blossom Sphere by Abhishek Pandey, mixologist, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Ingredients

45 ml – Masala tea syrup

5 – Cucumber chunks

15 ml – Rosewater

10 ml – Ginger ale

20 ml – Lime juice

Method

* Mix all the ingredients together and shake with ice.

*Strain it and top with a splash of ginger ale.

* Garnish with cucumber and edible flowers.

Citrus & Spice by Abhishek Pandey, Mixologist, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Ingredients

30 ml – Elderflower syrup

60 ml – Apple juice

4 – Kaffir lime leaves

20 ml – Lime juice

Method

* Mix and shake all the ingredients together.

* Garnish with kaffir lime leaves and serve.