Refreshing summer coolers to keep you hydrated in the scorching heat

Summer is at its peak with the temperature rising to over 45 degrees, making it difficult to step outside. At such a time, it becomes extremely important to keep yourself hydrated, especially if your schedule keeps you under the sun. While water is the best and easiest way to keep yourself hydrated, why not try something flavoured this summer?
Here are some easy summer cooler recipes that you can prepare to quench your thirst.
Star Anise Kaffir Lime by Andrea’s Bar and Brasserie
Ingredients
2 – Fresh pomegranate
4 – Kaffir lime leaves
60 ml – Tea decoction
10 ml – Grenadine
5 ml – Lime juice
45 ml- Sprite
Method
* Put all ingredients, except fizz and tea decoction, in a shaker and muddle them together.
* Shake it softly and add then add fizz and tea decoction.
* Top up with sprite garnish, grated nutmeg and star anise, and serve it in a white wine glass.
Blossom Sphere by Abhishek Pandey, mixologist, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity
Ingredients
45 ml – Masala tea syrup
5 – Cucumber chunks
15 ml – Rosewater
10 ml – Ginger ale
20 ml – Lime juice
Method
* Mix all the ingredients together and shake with ice.
*Strain it and top with a splash of ginger ale.
* Garnish with cucumber and edible flowers.
Citrus & Spice by Abhishek Pandey, Mixologist, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity
Ingredients
30 ml – Elderflower syrup
60 ml – Apple juice
4 – Kaffir lime leaves
20 ml – Lime juice
Method
* Mix and shake all the ingredients together.
* Garnish with kaffir lime leaves and serve.