Suits star Rick Hoffman goes viral after weight loss transformation, reveals what helped him

Suits star Rick Hoffman, best known for playing Louis Litt in the American legal drama, recently shared a glimpse of his massive weight loss, which went viral on social media. “Been a minute,” he captioned the post on his Instagram.

Responding to a user’s question about how he managed to lose all the weight, he wrote in the comment section, “Intense intermittent fasting and keto diet. No alcohol.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Intrigued by his revelation, we asked a dietitian about how multiple lifestyle changes together often drive visible results rather than one single method.