From Sugarfree Date Rolls to Homemade Brownie: Easy dessert recipes you must try this weekend

From Eid to Raksha Bandhan, this week was all about festivals. So why not continue the celebrations over the weekend too? While too much of sweets is not good for the health, you can always have some in smaller quantities. To help you add some sweet flavours to your weekend, we have put together some delicious dessert recipes that you can try.

Trust us, these will make your weekend even better!

Sheer Khurma by Chef Shadab, chef de cuisine, Sofitel Mumbai BKC



Ingredients

1l – Full fat milk

300g – Sugar

250g – Vermicelli

100g – Almonds (chopped)

75g – Charoli nuts (chironji)

100g – Pistachios (chopped)

75g – Cashew nuts (chopped)

250g – Ghee

10g – Cardamom powder

6 – Cardamoms

1g – Saffron

Method

*Spread peeled chironji on a plate and allow it to dry for some time.

*In a pan, heat 3/4 cup of ghee. Sauté all almonds, pistas, chironji until they picks up a golden colour. Immediately take them out on to a plate and set aside.

*In the same pan, add vermicelli and roast until just golden and aromatic. Keep an eye, as fine vermicelli tends to burn fast. Take it out and set aside.

*Pour milk in a large heavy bottom pot and place in on the stove top.

*Bring the milk to a boil and then let it simmer on low heat for 10 minutes

*Add cardamom powder and simmer for another five minutes until it acquires the aroma.

*Add saffron strands and simmer for another 10 minutes.

*Now, add fried dry fruits, dates, vermicelli, sugar and mix well.

*Simmer for another 10 minutes or until it turns creamish in colour.

*Switch off the heat and prepare the tadka by heating the remaining ghee in a pan and frying the green cardamom pods for few seconds.

*Finally, pour the cardamom tempering over the sheer khurma, and it is ready to be served.

Kellogg’s Chocos Homemade Brownie

Ingredients:

1½ cup – Chocos

1 cup – Flour

1 cup – Chocolate

½ cup – Cocoa powder

2tbsp – Flaxseeds powder

½ cup – Sugar

½ cup – Butter

1 cup – Milk

1tsp – Baking Powder

½tsp – Baking Soda

1tbsp – Yoghurt

½tsp – Oil

⅓ cup – Toasted walnuts

Method:

*Pre heat the oven to 170°C.

*Line a 7-8 inches tray with parchment paper brushed with oil.

*In a ceramic bowl, add butter, chocolate, oil and sugar, and microwave it for 1.5 minutes.

*Stir the mixture. Then add yoghurt, cocoa powder and vanilla and mix till smooth.

*Add flour, flaxseeds powder, baking powder, soda, crushed chocos and mix well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

*Now mix walnuts to the batter and pour it into the lined tray. Bake for 20- 25 minutes.

*Remove from oven and let the brownies completely cool in the tray before serving.

Sugarfree Date Rolls by Harpal Singh Sokhi, celebrity chef on Tata Sky Cooking

Ingredients:

2tbsp – Ghee

4tbsp – Khus khus

½ cup – Assorted nuts coarsely ground

½ cup- Khajur chopped

Method:

*In a pan heat ghee, add khus khus (poppy seeds) and sauté till brown.

*Add coarsely ground assorted nuts, khajur (dates) and mix well. Cook till the mixture has a dough-like consistency.

*Remove from heat add to a bowl and keep aside to cool.

*Spread the remaining poppy seeds on a plate and keep aside. Divide the mixture into equal portions and with your palms make small rolls.

*Coat the rolls with poppy seeds and serve.