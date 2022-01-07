How bad can just 1 teaspoon of sugar in your daily cuppa be? Here’s the math

For many, a steaming hot cuppa is the answer to many things — stress, laziness, and also a way to beat the cold. But while tea may help one feel better, adding sugar to it may not be the best practice.

However, if you have been working towards cutting down on that dash of sweetness, you have come to the right place.

Sugar contains no nutritional benefits and often leads to weight gain, high blood pressure and high blood sugar. It is also one of the most ‘sneaky’ ingredients to be added to packaged foods and snacks: because it is not listed as ‘refined sugar’, said nutritionist Pooja Makhija.

She continued: “One teaspoon of sugar two times a day, 365 days, is four kilos of weight gained in a year. In 10 years, it’ll be 40 kilos, only because I didn’t want to give up on this one spoon of sugar in my daily cup of caffeine. This is called small change, big loss.”

She described sugar as “one of the creepiest, emptiest and utterly unhealthiest ways for calories to sneak in”

Further, the expert listed out the different names of sugar which are commonly used in packaged foods. Take a look here:

Dextrose

Fructose

Galactose

Glucose

Lactose

Maltose

Sucrose

Beet sugar

Brown sugar

Cane juice crystals

Cane sugar

Castor sugar

Coconut sugar

Confectioner’s sugar (aka, powdered sugar)

Corn syrup solids

Crystalline fructose

Date sugar

Demerara sugar

Dextrin

Diastatic malt

Ethyl maltol

Florida crystals

Golden sugar

Glucose syrup solids

Grape sugar

Icing sugar

Maltodextrin

Muscovado sugar

Panela sugar

Raw sugar

Sugar (granulated or table)

Sucanat

Turbinado sugar

Yellow sugar

Agave Nectar/Syrup

Barley malt

Blackstrap molasses

Brown rice syrup

Buttered sugar/buttercream

Caramel

Carob syrup

Corn syrup

Evaporated cane juice

Fruit juice

Fruit juice concentrate

Golden syrup

High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

Honey

Invert sugar

Malt syrup

Maple syrup

Molasses

Rice syrup

Refiner’s syrup

Sorghum syrup

Treacle

