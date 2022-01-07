How bad can just 1 teaspoon of sugar in your daily cuppa be? Here’s the math

January 7, 2022 3:00:07 pm
For many, a steaming hot cuppa is the answer to many things — stress, laziness, and also a way to beat the cold. But while tea may help one feel better, adding sugar to it may not be the best practice.
However, if you have been working towards cutting down on that dash of sweetness, you have come to the right place.
Sugar contains no nutritional benefits and often leads to weight gain, high blood pressure and high blood sugar. It is also one of the most ‘sneaky’ ingredients to be added to packaged foods and snacks: because it is not listed as ‘refined sugar’, said nutritionist Pooja Makhija.
She took to Instagram to share a post on the same. Take a look here:
She continued: “One teaspoon of sugar two times a day, 365 days, is four kilos of weight gained in a year. In 10 years, it’ll be 40 kilos, only because I didn’t want to give up on this one spoon of sugar in my daily cup of caffeine. This is called small change, big loss.”
She described sugar as “one of the creepiest, emptiest and utterly unhealthiest ways for calories to sneak in”
Further, the expert listed out the different names of sugar which are commonly used in packaged foods. Take a look here:
Dextrose
Fructose
Galactose
Glucose
Lactose
Maltose
Sucrose
Beet sugar
Brown sugar
Cane juice crystals
Cane sugar
Castor sugar
Coconut sugar
Confectioner’s sugar (aka, powdered sugar)
Corn syrup solids
Crystalline fructose
Date sugar
Demerara sugar
Dextrin
Diastatic malt
Ethyl maltol
Florida crystals
Golden sugar
Glucose syrup solids
Grape sugar
Icing sugar
Maltodextrin
Muscovado sugar
Panela sugar
Raw sugar
Sugar (granulated or table)
Sucanat
Turbinado sugar
Yellow sugar
Agave Nectar/Syrup
Barley malt
Blackstrap molasses
Brown rice syrup
Buttered sugar/buttercream
Caramel
Carob syrup
Corn syrup
Evaporated cane juice
Fruit juice
Fruit juice concentrate
Golden syrup
High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)
Honey
Invert sugar
Malt syrup
Maple syrup
Molasses
Rice syrup
Refiner’s syrup
Sorghum syrup
Treacle
