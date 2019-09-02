From sugar-free modak to coconut ladoo: Must-try dessert recipes this Ganesh Chaturthi

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is finally here, and with it begins a 10-day long period which is full of fun and frolic. From the rituals of bringing Lord Ganpati home to family gatherings, the festival is known for celebrating goodness and more. But much like most festivals, the celebration of Lord Ganesha’s birth is also incomplete without traditional sweets and dishes. To add more flavours to your celebrations, here are some delicious recipes that you can enjoy with your friends and family this year.

Sugar-free Kesari Modak by Chef de Cuisine Vividh Patil, Pondichéry Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

These sugar-free modak recipes are a treat for people with diabetes as they can enjoy a sumptuous dessert without having to compromise on taste.

Ingredients:

100g – Sugar-free powder

1tsp – Kesar

4l- Milk

20ml- Water

2tsp- Ghee

Method:

*Roast the kesar for two minutes.

*Add it to the water and let it soak for about an hour.

*Reduce the milk in a steel pot until it is thick enough to make mawa.

*Add sugar-free powder and kesar water to mawa.

*Add ghee to the mixture.

*Remove the mixture from the pot and place the same on a tray.

*Take a handful of the mixture and give shape to the modak either with a mould or by hand.

Thandai

Ingredients:

1 cup – Water

2tbsp – Melon seeds

1/2tbsp – Aniseed

1/2tsp – Rose water

1/4 cup – Dry rose petals

500ml – Milk

2tbsp – Almonds

1tbsp – Poppy seeds

1/2tbsp – Green cardamom

1tsp – Peppercorns

100g – Fennel seeds

Sugar as required

Few saffron strands

Method:

*Soak the almonds, poppy seeds, fennel seed and melon seeds in one cup water for 30 minutes. To attain a creamy texture, soak the almonds overnight and then grind all these ingredients into a fine paste and keep aside.

*Bring milk to a boil in a pan and add the saffron strands. Mix well. Add sugar and simmer till the sugar melts. Grind the rose petals and peppercorns to a fine powder. To make it more healthy and soothing, you can increase the quantity of fennel seeds. To give it a nice yellow tint, add the saffron strands and the water in which it was soaked as it will accentuate the taste of this drink.

*Add the paste to the milk along with some cardamom powder. Mix well and simmer for two to three minutes. Turn off the flame and let it cool down to room temperature. Then refrigerate it for two to three hours.

*Garnish it with some crushed rose petals, saffron strands and chopped almonds.

*Serve chilled with some delicious savouries.

Coconut Ladoo by chef Prakash Kumar, executive chef, The Woodrose

Ingredients:

2 cups – Grated coconut

2g – Cardamom

60g – Cashew nuts

200ml – Milk

3/4 cup – Sugar

30g – Desiccated coconut

Method:

*In a pot, pour the milk and grated coconut together. Mix well until the coconut is well combined with the milk.

*Add sugar keeping the flame low. Keep stirring until the mixture turns crumbly and the milk evaporates.

*Turn off the flame and let the mixture rest until lightly cooled.

*Add the cashew and cardamom powder and mix well.

*Make small balls from the mixture and coat them in the desiccated coconut and serve.

Modak with Chocolate and Carrot Puree by Chef Naresh Chinni at The Drunken Botanist

Ingredients:

200g – Rice flour

50g – Semolina

3gm – Salt

5ml – Oil

For stuffing:

10g – Fresh coconut

50g – Khoya

5g – Pista

5g – Cashew

5g – Almond

5g – Raisin

2g – Green cardamom powder

2g – Nutmeg powder

30g – Chocolate

30g – Carrot puree

Method:

*Heat water in a non-stick pan, add salt and oil into it.

*When the hot water simmers, add rice flour and semolina into it and mix it thoroughly ensuring there are no lumps.

*Cover with lid and cook for a few minutes.

*Take out the lid. Splash some cold water on the rice flour and cover from a few more minutes. Repeat the cooking process twice.

*Place the mixture into a separate dish.

*Put some oil on your palms and knead the dough until it becomes soft in texture.

*For the stuffing, combine the khoya, coconut and all the ingredients and cook in a non-stick pan until it gets light golden in colour.

*Make small portions of the dough and add flavours like chocolate and carrot puree.

*Grease palms and spread the sheet for stuffing according to the shape you require.

*Put the stuffing at the center of the sheet and press the edges properly.

*Place the modak in a steamer and serve warm on a platter.

*Garnish with lots of chopped nuts and edible flowers.