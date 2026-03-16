Sudha Chandran on her ‘very South Indian’ eating habits, using coconut oil in food: ‘Since I am married to a Punjabi…’

Actor Sudha Chandran recently spoke about her eating habits, detailing how she loves everything ‘South Indian’ so much so that her husband, Ravi Dang, has also got hooked on it. “I eat very South Indian (food). I do avial. I use coconut oil. Since I am married to a Punjabi, usse samajh mein nahi aata hai ki coconut oil hai kya cheez (He doesn’t understand what coconut oil is),” she recently said.

Recalling her husband’s first reaction to food in her hometown, Thrissur in Kerala, she told Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus. “I remember when I got married and came to visit Kerala, we had to eat Puttu Kadala. I love it so much. He was like, ‘How to eat this. He got so hooked on to it…he loves appam, he loves puttu kadala, ek problem hua tha (there was one problem)…he wanted to have puri and masala…unfortunately puri ko tal diya coconut oil mein (puri was fried in coconut oil)…which he couldn’t take. Otherwise, he loves avial, olan. Kerala is the hub of spices, so it’s good for your nutrition.”