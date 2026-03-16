Sudha Chandran on her ‘very South Indian’ eating habits, using coconut oil in food: ‘Since I am married to a Punjabi…’

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Actor Sudha Chandran recently spoke about her eating habits, detailing how she loves everything ‘South Indian’ so much so that her husband, Ravi Dang, has also got hooked on it. “I eat very South Indian (food). I do avial. I use coconut oil. Since I am married to a Punjabi, usse samajh mein nahi aata hai ki coconut oil hai kya cheez (He doesn’t understand what coconut oil is),” she recently said.
Recalling her husband’s first reaction to food in her hometown, Thrissur in Kerala, she told Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus. “I remember when I got married and came to visit Kerala, we had to eat Puttu Kadala. I love it so much. He was like, ‘How to eat this. He got so hooked on to it…he loves appam, he loves puttu kadala, ek problem hua tha (there was one problem)…he wanted to have puri and masala…unfortunately puri ko tal diya coconut oil mein (puri was fried in coconut oil)…which he couldn’t take. Otherwise, he loves avial, olan. Kerala is the hub of spices, so it’s good for your nutrition.”
So, we asked Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, all about using coconut oil in cooking.
Coconut oil has long been a staple in South Indian kitchens and for good reason. It contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are metabolised differently from other fats and can provide quick energy. “However, it is still a saturated fat. The key is moderation. Using small quantities in traditional preparations is perfectly fine for most healthy individuals, especially when the overall diet is balanced and rich in fibre, vegetables, lentils, and whole grains. The problem arises when coconut oil is consumed in excess or when total fat intake is already high,” said Sheikh.
A traditional South Indian thali can be very balanced with idli or dosa and sambar, rasam, vegetable poriyal, curd, and rice. “There’s fermentation, which supports gut health; there’s lentil-based protein; there’s fibre from vegetables. But portion size and cooking style matter. Deep-fried snacks, repeated servings of polished white rice, and excess oil can tip the balance. So it’s not about the cuisine, it’s about how it’s prepared and how much is eaten,” said Sheikh.
Does coconut oil contribute to weight gain or heart issues?
Weight gain is more about overall calorie surplus than about any single ingredient. Coconut oil is calorie-dense, so frequent, generous use can add up. For individuals with high cholesterol or a family history of heart disease, it’s wise to be mindful. Rotating oils such as groundnut, sesame, or mustard and focusing on a diverse fat profile can be beneficial, shared Sheikh.
What’s your advice for people who want to stick to their cultural food habits but stay fit?
There’s no need to abandon traditional foods. In fact, culturally rooted diets are often more sustainable, said Sheikh. “Focus on mindful portions, increase protein through dals and curd, add more vegetables to every meal, and limit fried accompaniments. Health doesn’t require giving up heritage; it requires balance and awareness.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.