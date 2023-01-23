Cooking tips to make meat succulent, moong dal chaat crunchy

Many a time, despite cooking it regularly, you may struggle to get the perfect texture of meat, and it ends up becoming dry and chewy. Worry not, Chef Ajay Chopra has a solution for this common problem. Sharing how you can get the perfect texture, Ajay said, “If you are a novice chef, cooking meat can sometimes be intimidating.”

According to the culinary whiz, while it may appear that a lot of knowledge and skills including timing, temperatures, cuts, and cooking techniques go into grilling the perfect steak or preparing tender meat, it is actually a simple trick that can make a huge difference. As such, he shared a simple yet important trick that can come to your rescue when cooking meat at home.

Also Read | Prevent sugar from ant infestation, paneer from turning sour with these kitchen tips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Chopra | Chef Consultant (@chefajaychopra)

Turns out, all you need to do is let the cooked meat rest for about 5 to 10 minutes before slicing it. “The natural juices within the protein get pushed to the outside during the cooking process. Allowing it a chance to sit will help the juices to disperse throughout the center of the meat giving it a delicious and succulent flavour,” read his post on Instagram.

Also Read | Three expert-approved ways to preserve an open bottle of wine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Chopra | Chef Consultant (@chefajaychopra)

Additionally, the chef also doled out advice to make your moong dal ki chaat crunchy and delicious. “Moong dal needs to be boiled to remove the smell. Also, make sure you do not over boil it. The dal should not either be raw or overcooked,” he said in a video on Instagram.

So, will you be trying these super simple tips and tricks that can make a huge difference?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!