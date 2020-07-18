Learn how to make stuffed onion rings with leftover aloo curry

Try out this delicious recipe with leftover sabzi. (Source: Meghna’s Food Magic/Facebook; designed by Gargi Singh) Try out this delicious recipe with leftover sabzi. (Source: Meghna’s Food Magic/Facebook; designed by Gargi Singh)

Wondering what to do with leftover aloo sabzi or curry? Like most households, if you don’t prefer eating the leftover food for the next meal, you can tweak it into a fresh new dish. This avoids wastage and also amps your confidence in the kitchen. Here is a quick recipe from banker-turned-baker Meghna Kamdar of the Meghna’s Food Magic fame for a lip-smacking snack for evening hunger pangs.

Here’s what she said on a Facebook post. “Most households make some kind of aloo sabzi; and some of it generally gets leftover. I am using it to create this vegetarian snack – Stuffed Onion Ring. Lockdown means use everything that is leftover; don’t throw away food. And it will get cooked so don’t worry about one day old aloo sabzi.”

Check out the recipe.

Ingredients

Onion – Chopped into rings

Paneer piece

Leftover potato dry sabzi (if don’t have, you can add boiled potatoes and spices of your choice too)

Roasted crushed peanuts

Mint leaves

Coriander leaves, chopped

Capsicum, finely chopped

Salt

2tsp – Red chilli powder

1tbsp – Besan (chickpeas flour) or alternatively, 1tbsp – Maida

Bread crumbs

Garlic cloves, finely chopped

Oil for shallow frying

ALSO READ | Have leftovers? Try making these delicious paranthas

Method

*Take a small piece of paneer and grate it.

*Add chopped coriander leaves and finely chopped capsicum.

*Add some mint leaves. Take leftover aloo curry and add it to the mixture. Add roasted crushed peanuts. Mash everything together. Add some salt and red chilli powder, keep mixing everything. Aloo stuffing is ready.

*In a separate bowl, take 1 spoon besan, some salt and red chilli powder and add water into it to mix thin slurry; ensure no lumps are left.

*Now take a small portion fit it onto the onion ring.

*In another bowl, take bread crumbs crushed in a mixer and add some coriander leaves chopped and finely chopped garlic cloves.

*Now take the stuffed onion ring and apply slurry and breadcrumbs on each side.

*Slurry will ensure that breadcrumbs stick to both the sides.

*Shallow fry on low flame. With this shallow fry; onion will also get tender

*Stuffed onion rings are ready; garnish with mint leaves.

Pro tips

*The aloo stuffing is multi-purpose. You can make stuffed parantha, sandwich and masala toast too.

*Important rule of shallow fry is to leave it for five minutes till you get a golden brown colour on each side.

*Ensure the pan is first warmed up and don’t overcrowd onion rings on the pan; else flipping them would be challenging.

All set to make onions rings today?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd