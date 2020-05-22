Missing egg roll? This easy recipe will come to your rescue tonight

Make sure you serve the egg roll crispy and hot. (Photo: Getty) Make sure you serve the egg roll crispy and hot. (Photo: Getty)

Egg roll, a common street snack, is something we have been terribly missing during the lockdown. We are sure, with your favourite roll shop closed, you too must be missing the yummy evening snack. But worry not, we are here to make your weekend a little delicious! Given below is an easy recipe that you can try at home.

Rakulpreet makes veg fried rice; check out the recipe here

After pancake cereals, try three-ingredient mini pizza cereals

Ingredients

2 – Medium-sized eggs

1 – Chopped onion

1/4 cup – Chopped carrots

1 – Chopped green chilli

1/2 cup – Chopped cabbage

Soya sauce

Butter

Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Mayonnaise

1/4 cup – Chopped capsicum

1 – Parantha

Leftover rice, dal, sabzi? Spin it into yummy Maharashtrian thalipeeth

Ingredients

*Place a pan on medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of butter/ghee. To it, add onion along with chopped carrots, green chilli and cabbage. Give it a good stir until slightly brown.

*Then lower the heat and add 1 tbsp soya sauce, a pinch of salt and red chilli powder. Give it a good mix so that the sauce combines well. Fry for another minute and transfer the vegetables to a place.

*Now take two eggs and whisk. Add some butter into the flat pan and add the egg mixture.

*Once the egg is slightly cooked from one side, take the parantha and place it on the raw side. Now flip it over and let the parantha and the eggs cook for a little while.

*Transfer the parantha to a plate and add the cooked vegetables in the middle. Drizzle your favourite sauce or mayonnaise. You can also add a little sriacha sauce or your usual red chilli sauce. We suggest adding a slice of cheese!

*Serve with ketchup or green chutney and enjoy!

Are you going to snack on it this weekend?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd