This street food vendor’s giant omelette made with 60 eggs is going viral; recipe inside

Would you like to eat an omelette made of 60 eggs? (Source: Yummyboy/YouTube)

If you are a fan of omelette, what you are about to see will blow your mind! We are talking about a street food vendor’s huge omelette recipe, made using 60 eggs. Yes, you read that right!

The Korean vendor’s now-viral video shows how to make this enormous omelette from scratch, leaving viewers spellbound.

In the video, the cook is seen cracking all of the 60 eggs in a large bowl. The eggs are then whisked well with a seasoning of salt. To this, he adds spring onion leaves (chopped), grated carrots, chopped onions and meat pieces and mixes the ingredients, before finally frying the omelette in a big flat pan. And the omelette is so huge that you need two spatulas to roll it. The dish is made in as many as seven to eight parts, using a portion of the egg mixture each time, and then combined together in the pan. Ultimately, you get a huge brick of omelette, which looks too sumptuous, to say the least.

Watch the full recipe video:

The thick omelette brick is finally cut into slices. Each slice is then packed and put on display at the eatery.

The giant rolled omelette is cut into slices and then packed individually. (Source: Yummyboy/YouTube) The giant rolled omelette is cut into slices and then packed individually. (Source: Yummyboy/YouTube)

Read|This fluffy, colourful ‘cloud bread’ is the latest food trend; try the easy recipe

One pack of the rolled egg is priced at KRW 2,000 (Rs 130.37), according to YouTube channel Yummyboy who shared the recipe. Would you like to try this gigantic omelette?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd