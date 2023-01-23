scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
This decadent Strawberry Pistachio Eclair will chase away your Monday Blues

Chef Ankur Bhardwaj shares this special seasonal recipe -- would you like to try?

Strawberries are in season now. Try your hand at this recipe. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It’s Monday, officially the least-liked day of the week for many people. So, if you are looking for a fun baking activity to end the day on a sweet note, we have something for you. Everyone’s favourite winter fruit strawberry is in season, and not only is it delicious on its own, but it also lends itself well to desserts. As such, Ankur Bhardwaj, the head chef at Raahi New Kitchen and Bar in Bengaluru, shares with us a Strawberry Pistachio Eclair Mousse recipe that you must try.

So, don your chef’s hat and get ready to whip up this magical recipe tonight!

Ingredients:

For the mousse base

Egg yolks, 5
Sugar, 100 gms
Whipped cream, 500 ml
Gelatin sheets, 8 gm
Strawberries, 5
Water, 60 ml

For the eclair caramel

Pistachios, 100 gms
Sugar, 100 gms
Strawberries, 5

For the glaze

Water, 200 ml
Dark compound chocolate, 40 gms
Sugar, 350 gms
Cocoa powder, 75 gms
Whipped cream, 90 ml
Gelatine sheet, 12 gm

For the pistachio cream

Pistachios, 30 gm
Cream, 20 gm
Sugar, 10 gm
Edible food color, 2 drops

Strawberry Pistachio Eclair Mousse by chef Ankur Bhardwaj

Method:

*Take a deep bowl, add the egg yolk and sugar, and then double boil.

*Rest the double boiled mixture for five minutes. Add chilled whipped cream and chopped strawberries to the mixture. Churn it to perfection.

*Now add the gelatin mix to it, and rest for 10 minutes. 

*To set the éclair, transfer to the éclair mold and set it for 3 hours in the freezer.

*Make the pistachio cream by mixing all ingredients together.

*For the glaze, boil water, sugar, add cocoa powder, cream and dark compound chocolate together and add gelatin mix. Strain it properly through a strainer.

*Rest it until it comes to room temperature.

*Then take out your set éclair and slowly pour the glaze mix on top of it.

*Rest it in the freezer for 5-10 minutes. 

*Now coat it with the pistachio cream. 

*Garnish with fresh strawberries and it is ready to be served!

Would you like to try this recipe?

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 21:10 IST
