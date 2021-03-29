Start your week on a sweet note with this easy dessert recipe

Strawberry Crumble is worth a try. (amritaraichand/Instagram)

Desserts made of strawberries are classic and are loved by many. Recently, celebrity chef Amrita Raichand shared her recipe for strawberry crumble. Chef Amrita’s recipe easily serves four to six people and takes less than an hour to make. Anytime you have a craving for something sweet, you can give this recipe a try. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Amrita Raichand (@amritaraichand) Ingredients For the filling Strawberries – 400g (stems removed and sliced thick)

Castor sugar – 1/4th cup (50-60gms depending on the sweetness of the strawberries)

Almonds ground/flour – 1/4th cup

Vanilla extract- 2 tsp For the topping All-purpose flour(maida) – 3/4th cup

Baking powder- 1 tsp

Butter (chilled)- 75 gms

Almonds(sliced)- 1/2 cup

Baking powder- 1 tsp

Butter (chilled)- 75 gms

Almonds(sliced)- 1/2 cup

Brown sugar- 75 gms ( a little less than half a cup)

Method

* Preheat the oven to 180°C

* Place the sliced strawberries in your serving dish.

* Sprinkle the castor sugar, almond powder, and vanilla extract. With the help of a fork just mix all the ingredients.

* Now for the crumble topping, take another bowl and add the flour & baking powder to it.

* Then take the chilled butter and cut them into small pieces and rub into the flour. Once done the mixture should look like bread crumbs.

* Now add the sugar into the flour and butter mixture but give it a good mix but don’t use your fingers.. a fork would be best.

* Topple this over the strawberry mixture, covering the strawberries evenly.

* Finally distribute the sliced almonds on top and push some inside as well.

* Bake in the preheated oven for about 30- 35 minutes.

* The crumble should look golden and crisp and you will see the strawberry juice bubbling around.

* Remove when done and let it stand till slightly cool. Serve warm with a side of vanilla ice – cream!

