Stephen King’s microwave salmon recipe leaves netizens shuddering; here are some reactions

Stephen King, a New York Times-bestselling novelist often hailed as the master of horror for having written books like ‘It‘ and ‘The Shining‘, has sent social media shudders with a recent recipe of his that he shared on Twitter.

The 74-year-old explained the process of making a “microwavable salmon”, which netizens have found utterly appalling.

Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big.

Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it.

Wrap it in damp paper towels.

Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so.

Eat it.

Maybe add a salad. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2022

“Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big,” his tweet read. “Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels. Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it.”

King also suggested that in order to complete the meal, people “maybe add a salad”.

“In the microwave???” a Twitter user asked, while another wrote, “The paper towels and microwave leave me feeling unsettled.”

Check out some of these other reactions:

This maybe the shortest horror story you’ve ever written. — emotional support trash panda (@procyonlotor99) April 20, 2022

He just told you to microwave fish. His favorite cheese is not going to be a revelation. — Jerry Lambert (@JerryLambert70) April 20, 2022

Interestingly, chef José Andrés also shared his thoughts on the recipe, writing in a tweet: “This is a horror movie!”

This is a horror movie!🥴eat it raw, eat it plancha, eat it fry…..but 3 minutes on the microwave is like the twilight zone!😂😂do 1 minute at the time if you use microwave, in and out in and out….and undercooked better! Let the waves heat the water molecules enough to be warm! https://t.co/AUOYFJFTh9 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 20, 2022

“Eat it raw, eat it plancha, eat it fry. But 3 minutes in the microwave is like the twilight zone!” he continued, adding: “Do 1 minute at [a] time if you use the microwave, in and out in and out. And undercooked better! Let the waves heat the water molecules enough to be warm!”

What do you think about King’s unusual recipe; would you have the appetite?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!