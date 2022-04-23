scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Stephen King’s microwave salmon recipe leaves netizens shuddering; here are some reactions

The master storyteller's plots are delicious. But this recipe is not very appetising, is it?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 23, 2022 11:33:13 am
Stephen King, Stephen King news, Stephen King microwave salmon recipe, Stephen King salmon recipe, Stephen King social media, Stephen King tweet, indian express newsThe 74-year-old explained the process of making a "microwavable salmon", which netizens have found utterly appalling. (Photo: Reuters)

Stephen King, a New York Times-bestselling novelist often hailed as the master of horror for having written books like ‘It‘ and ‘The Shining‘, has sent social media shudders with a recent recipe of his that he shared on Twitter.

The 74-year-old explained the process of making a “microwavable salmon”, which netizens have found utterly appalling.

“Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big,” his tweet read. “Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels. Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it.”

King also suggested that in order to complete the meal, people “maybe add a salad”.

“In the microwave???” a Twitter user asked, while another wrote, “The paper towels and microwave leave me feeling unsettled.”

Check out some of these other reactions:

Interestingly, chef José Andrés also shared his thoughts on the recipe, writing in a tweet: “This is a horror movie!”

“Eat it raw, eat it plancha, eat it fry. But 3 minutes in the microwave is like the twilight zone!” he continued, adding: “Do 1 minute at [a] time if you use the microwave, in and out in and out. And undercooked better! Let the waves heat the water molecules enough to be warm!”

What do you think about King’s unusual recipe; would you have the appetite?

