Satisfy evening hunger pangs with this delicious ‘Steamed Corn and Greens Popiah’ recipe

Are you tempted to snack from time to time? While it may satisfy your hunger pangs for a while, the lasting impact of the oily and unhealthy food can be an expensive bargain to strike. You just need a healthy alternative and what better than corns and greens? This ‘Steamed Corn and Greens Popiah’ recipe is one such choice that you can make. Tasty and easy to cook, this recipe by executive chef Swatantra Gautam, Azaya Beach Resort Goa, can be whipped up in no time to enjoy during romantic monsoon evenings.

Ingredients:

40g – Corn Kernels

150g – Shredded Spinach leaves

100g – Shredded Pakchoy leaves

20g – Chopped celery

2g – Black pepper

1g – Salt

2 nos – Rice paper sheet

Dressing

15g – Jaggery

15ml – Lemon Juice

1g – Chopped red chili

5g – Chopped coriander root

2g – Chopped garlic

2g – Sugar

1g – Salt

40ml – Water

Method:

* Soak rice paper sheet in water for three minutes.

* Blanch corn, spinach and pakchoy for a while and drain all water.

* Mix rest of the ingredients to make a stuffing. Add the seasoning as per your taste.

* Mix all the ingredients for dressing. Make sure the jaggery is dissolved completely.

* Prepare a roll using rice paper sheet and stuffing.

* Steam the rolls for two minutes.

* Serve hot with the dressing.

