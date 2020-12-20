Stay merry with millet: Try these barnyard Christmas cookies

Yesterday, my daughter wanted those sugary Christmas cookies and it got me researching. I did all my checks to replace white sugar with organic rock sugar, added barnyard millet flour instead of refined flour. I was cautious as to put less food colour. (Photo by Shalini Rajani)

I want to add millet to every possible food item. On many occasions, you will find me sneaking them in, for they are the physicians of the gut, guarding you and helping you with the cleansing process. If you have attended my five-day online millet workshop, you would have already learnt the art of sneaking in these wonder grains to every possible recipe that’s part of your culture.

Yesterday, my daughter wanted those sugary Christmas cookies and it got me researching. I did all my checks to replace white sugar with organic rock sugar (mishri, as we call it), added barnyard millet flour instead of refined flour. I was cautious as to put less food colour, and was quite happy with a cheat meal. It may have looked less glossy, but she loved it! She had no idea what all went in it, but could see her favourite Christmas-y things.

That’s what the millet journey is all about. We learn and unlearn in the process. We are open to newer ideas and we respect every food habit. December is about extensive millet workshops, and they are keeping me busy. The new batch is starting January 10, 2021, and you can reach out to my Instagram in case you wish to join.

But before that, do check out this step-by-step recipe here. Try making it for your loved ones. It’s Christmas time after all, and one needs to spread some cheer. Make the most of the sweet moments, and count your blessings. Merry Christmas, friends!

BARNYARD MILLET BUTTER COOKIES

Ingredients: (makes 11 big cookies)

· 1 cup refined flour

· ¾ cup barnyard millet flour

· ¾ cup powdered rock sugar (mishri)

· ½ cup powdered rock sugar (for sugar glaze)

· 100 g salted butter

· Peanut butter (for garnish)

· Chocolate ganache (for garnish)

· Colourful sprinklers (for garnish)

Method:

1. In a deep bowl, sieve the powdered rock sugar.

2. Add butter at room temperature and with the help of a hand blender, beat the mixture till it increases in volume and becomes light and fluffy. Make sure you do not over-beat.

3. Add sieved refined flour and barnyard millet flour. Mix with hands till the dough comes together. Add a few drops of lukewarm milk if required. But try to avoid adding milk. Once the dough is formed, refrigerate it for 30 minutes.

4. Now, on a flat non-sticky surface, start rolling the dough with the help of a rolling pin. It will take a while, but if you press with both your hands, it will be easier to manage.

5. With the help of a knife (refer to the video attached) or mould, start collecting the desired shapes.

6. In a preheated oven, bake the cookies for about 20-25 minutes at 170-degree Celsius, or until the cookies are just beginning to brown around the edges. Make sure you keep a manual check after 10 minutes. Every oven works differently.

7. Once done, let them cool completely.

8. Once cooled, you can decorate with sugar glaze, sprinklers, peanut butter or just dark chocolate ganache. Involve your kids in this process.

9. Since these cookies have millet flour, try to consume them the same day. Better yet, share some with your friends.

10. Kids love to have them with milk.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and as a Millet Coach, she holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups)

