Stay home and try this recipe for your anytime hunger pangs

Challenge accepted! Not the ones that talk about saris and no make-up pics. And also not the ones that ask you to whip up a coffee. But a real one. Every day we wake up to read a new statistic. And life has never been so precious. Amidst all the household chores, online school curriculum, work from home and mindful meditations to keep us sane, there is something that is keeping us all together too. It is the challenge to together blow the corona pandemic out, once and forever.

Thank God for my online cooking workshops and the 21-day free live cooking sessions on Instagram. No matter how tough it gets and how scarcely stocked my pantry may seem, I am trying to connect people from across the globe who are sharing their “no-fuss, minimum ingredient recipes” in these testing times. Honestly, this is very comforting. All those who are watching us live have shared their happiness with me through messages. Every evening, 7pm feels like a virtual dinner date with all of them.

Today’s recipe is truly creative and inspired by one of these sessions.

A few days ago, I connected with my friend’s mom in Haridwar (Uttarakhand), who is a brilliant watercolour artist and can literally transform any waste item into a piece of art. Aabha Narang, at 60, manages being so positive and happy with her craft and kitchen.

When she shared her signature recipe, it turned out to be a favourite among us. Because we are all craving for some savouries from the market but not able to venture out. This recipe is an answer to all those sudden hunger pangs and tea-time cravings.

I followed her recipe and did a bit of variation with available ingredients. It came out well and so here I am, sharing this recipe of happiness with you all.

Read more for the step by step recipe and the abundance of health benefits it gives you while you satiate your tea-time cravings.

WHOLE WHEAT BEETROOT FLAKY MATTHIS

Ingredients: (for around 25-30 matthis)

· 2 cups Whole Wheat Flour

· 1 cup Split Green Gram (Moong Dal)

· ½ tsp Asafoetida (Heeng)

· ½ tsp Red Chilli Powder

· 1 tsp Baking Powder

· 1 medium Green Chilly whole

· 1-inch Ginger

· 1-inch raw Turmeric

· 1 medium Beetroot grated

· 2 tbsp Cow Ghee

· Rock Salt to taste

· Oil to deep fry if not baking

Method:

Poke the surface of the rolled out dough with a fork and then start cutting the circles with the help of a cutter. I have used my muffin mould as shared in the picture. (Photo by Shalini Rajani) Poke the surface of the rolled out dough with a fork and then start cutting the circles with the help of a cutter. I have used my muffin mould as shared in the picture. (Photo by Shalini Rajani)

1. Thoroughly wash and soak split gram (moong dal) for 4-5 hours.

2. In a blender, add soaked dal, green chilly, salt, red chilli powder, asafoetida, ginger and raw turmeric. Blend it to a batter consistency by adding optimum water.

3. Now in a deep bowl, add whole wheat flour, salt, baking powder and cow ghee. Rub ghee with flour between your palms nicely.

4. Now add dal batter and grated beetroot together. Please remember do not add beetroot in the blender. Grated beetroot gives a beautiful colour and texture to these savouries.

5. Knead everything without water first. And add water only if required to form a tight dough.

6. Keep this dough covered with wet muslin cloth for minimum 20-30 minutes.

7. Now divide this dough into 6 balls.

8. Roll each ball into a roundel. It should be like normal paratha size in thickness.

9. Poke the surface of the rolled out dough with a fork and then start cutting the circles with the help of a cutter. I have used my muffin mould as shared in the picture.

10. In a deep kadai (wok) heat oil to an optimum temperature. Now on low flame fry these matthis 4-5 at one time. Fry from all the sides.

11. You can even bake them at 160 C in a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes with regular flipping.

12. After cooling, transfer them to an air-tight container. They stay good for 10-15 days. Enjoy with tea or your favourite pickle.

Health benefits of Beetroot, Split Gram and Raw Turmeric

Beetroot is packed with Vitamins A, C, K, beta-carotene, polyphenols, antioxidants and folate, all of which helps to boost blood count and immunity. Consumption of beetroot helps lower blood pressure. Beetroot has anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties that help flush out toxins from the body, which reflects as healthy and glowing skin.

Split Gram is a good source of potassium, magnesium and antioxidants. It is also high in fibre and protein, which can help curb hunger by lowering levels of hunger hormones, such as ghrelin, and raising fullness hormones, such as peptide and cholecystokinin.

Raw Turmeric has many scientifically-proven health benefits, such as the potential to prevent heart disease, Alzheimer’s and cancer. It also improves the symptoms of depression and arthritis.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups)

