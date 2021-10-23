Here’s a lip-smacking recipe of a classic Indian breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, as it energises the body and keeps you ready to tackle any and all challenges that come your way. With our fast-paced everyday lives, sometimes we overlook a home-cooked breakfast in favour of packaged protein bars or cereals with added sugar. What if we tell you that you can prepare a piping hot and delicious breakfast in less than 15 minutes?

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor captioned the Instagram post, “Bread is such a versatile ingredient and there’s so much to experiment with it. Here’s a quick breakfast recipe for you to make today. Bread tikkis:Yum, yum, yum! Go for it.”

Check out the recipe below.

Prep Time : 11-15 minutes

Cook time : 11-15 minutes

Serve : 4

Level Of Cooking : Moderate

Taste : Mild

Ingredients

*Bread Slices halved 4 slices

*Potatoes 2 tablespoons

*Potato peeled and crushed 2-3 medium

*Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon

*Turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon

*Salt to taste

*Green chilli finely chopped 1

*Fresh coriander leaves 1 tablespoon

*Oil to shallow fry

Method

*Mix together potatoes, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, green chilli and coriander leaves, adding water if necessary, to a smooth paste.

*Apply the paste on both sides of a bread slice.

*Roll the bread slice in sesame seeds, pressing lightly, so that the seeds stick to the bread slice.

*Prepare the other bread slices in the same way.

*Heat sufficient oil in a non-stick pan and shallow fry the bread slices one by one on medium heat.

*Turn over to cook evenly. Drain on absorbent paper.

*Serve hot a sauce of your choice.

