Can’t visit Sri Lanka? No problem. You can try out recipes from the island country

Sri Lanka, the land of the pristine beaches and unorthodox tea, has a food culture that is heavily influenced by South Indian, Indonesian and Dutch cuisines. But the island country’s native cuisine still boasts of flavours that are distinct and powerful. With steamed rice and curries constituting a large part of their meals, the food is comforting and a great treat to the senses.

If you wish to try on the chef’s hat, then go for these easy-to-make recipes curated by Executive Chef, Meththa Ekanayake, Mӧvenpick Hotel Colombo.

Hathmaluwa

Ingredients

200g – Cashew Nuts

50g – Eggplant (Brinjal)

50g – Jackfruit seeds

50g – Runner beans

50g – Sweet potato

50g – Pumpkin

50g – Baby potatoes

50g – Ash plantain

50g – Carrot

1/2 tsp – Turmeric

1 tsp – Chili powder

1 tbsp – Thuna paha (Roasted local spice mix of cinnamon, cardamon and cloves)

Salt to taste

20g – Red onions

20g – Green chili

10g – Curry leaves

1 cup – Coconut milk

1 cup – Water

Method

* Clean and wash the cashew nuts well and soak them for a few hours. Chop the peeled jackfruit seeds and keep it aside.

* Cut eggplant, runner beans, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, ratala, ash plantain and carrot into dices.

* Add onions, garlic, green chili in a clay pot and add water along with all the spices. Once you add spices and soaked cashew nuts and jackfruit seeds, cook it for a few minutes.

* Then add long beans, pumpkin, ash plantains with one extract of coconut milk and cook until done.

* Once the vegetables are cooked, smash the jackfruit seeds by a spoon and mix it well.

* Mustard seeds can be added as per your choice.

Fish Ambultiyal

Ingredients

500g – Tuna

50g – Onion

1/2 tsp – Fenugreek seeds

1 tsp – Whole pepper

1 – Pandan leaf

Salt to taste

1 cup – Water

For the paste

4 – Cardamom

3 tbsp – Cinnamon powder

3 tbsp – Cumin powder

1 tsp – Coriander powder

1 tbsp – Pepper

1 tsp – Chili powder

1 tsp – Toasted curry powder

3 – Garlic (crushed)

1 tsp – Chili flakes

5 – Goraka (Kokum)

Salt to taste

Method

* Boil a little water and add two pieces of goraka. Boil for about ten minutes. Let it cool. Keep the water aside.

* Grind the softened goraka pieces and all the ingredients together and set aside.

* Wash the fish with clean water and a little lime. Combine it with the paste you made.

* Line a large clay pot with banana leaf. Place the paste covered fish.

* Add the water that you boiled the goraka in and cook on high until the mixture has started bubbling.

* Keep on slow fire until the fish is cooked. Remove and keep it in the clay pot until it is ready to be served.

* Serve with rice, roti and bread.

Cashew & Peas Curry

Ingredients

250g – Dried cashew

1 tsp – Fenugreek

4 tsp – Chili powder

50g – Onions chopped

200 ml – Coconut milk

1 – Cardamom

1 – Cinnamon

2 tsp – Coriander powder

1 tsp – Cumin powder

1/4 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 spring – Currey leaves

1 – Clove

Salt to taste

Method

* Cover cashew nuts with boiling water. Add bicarbonate soda and soak overnight.

* Wash in several changes of water and then set it to boil, until tender. But do not make it super soft.

* Heat oil in a pan and add curry leaves, and onions. Fry till onions are light brown.

* Add the cashew nuts, mixed well with all the powdered ingredients and salt.

* Cook for 5-10 minutes. Add coconut milk and boil till it starts simmering.