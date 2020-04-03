Sprout moong beans at home; here are its health benefits

Moon sprouts can help boost immunity. (Source: Getty Images) Moon sprouts can help boost immunity. (Source: Getty Images)

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram to talk about the benefits of moong sprouts. Posting a picture of homemade moong sprouts, she wrote how it is a great immunity booster and also helps “pick up your mood and kick out negativity.”

“Rich in fibre, antioxidants and amino acids, the sprouted moong is a wholesome meal…Best enjoyed in cooked form as usal, sondal or even misal (which coincidentally was also adjudged the best vegan protein dish in the world),” she further wrote in her post.

Benefits of moong sprouts

According to a 2014 study published in Chemistry Central Journal, biosynthetic enzymes are activated during the initial stages of germination of moong which improve the nutritional and medicinal qualities of the beans. Apart from the benefits mentioned by Diwekar, moong sprouts are also low on calories and rich in vitamins B (creates new blood cells), C (builds immunity) and K (helps in blood clotting and maintaining bone density). It has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Research suggests that moong sprouts are also antidiabetic as they improve glucose tolerance. They reduce cholesterol levels as well, reducing the risk of heart disease.

While this food may be available in the market, it is best to sprout moong at home, recommend experts, to avoid any chance of it being contaminated. Sprouting them at home will ensure they are hygienic and safe to consume.

How to sprout moong at home

Take the amount of moong you want to sprout and rinse it thoroughly with water. Put the washed moong in a bowl and add water up to once inch above the beans. Once they are soaked properly, remove the floating grains as they would not germinate. Now, cover the bowl with a fine cloth or lid to prevent exposure to germs and flies. Keep the bowl at room temperature and let it soak overnight. Discard all the water in the bowl the following day and strain the beans of residual water. You will notice the sprouts appearing in a day or two.

Consume the sprouts once they are ready or refrigerate them to keep them fresh. Sprouts should not be left out in the open for too long as the moist and warm container could be a site for the growth of bacteria.

