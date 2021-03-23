From soup to salad: Healthy spinach recipes you can try today

Would you like to try these recipes? (Photo: vinsplate/ Instagram)

When it comes to eating healthy, spinach always tops the list. And why not, the leafy vegetable is a great source of many nutrients including vitamin A, folate, magnesium and iron. Additionally, it not only helps improve one’s metabolism but is also essential for tissue growth.

So in case, you’d like to try something healthy this week, we’ve got you covered with two quick recipes by Vindhya Karwa, a culinarian, and food stylist.

Check them out below!

Spinach Apple Salad

Ingredients

Baby spinach (a bunch)

1 – Apple (chopped) (Optional)

1 – Orange (peeled)

1 – Small cube of chopped feta (optional)

¼ – Red onion (thinly sliced)

10-15 – Sliced almonds (toasted)

Few dried cranberries

Few mint leaves

For the dressing

2 tbsp – Virgin olive oil

2 tbsp – Honey

2 cloves – Garlic (minced)

1 tbsp – Dijon mustard

Pink salt (to taste)

Freshly ground black pepper

Steps

*In a bowl, whisk together all the ingredients to make the dressing and keep aside.

*In another bowl, mix all the salad ingredients except feta cheese and toasted almonds. Add the dressing, season with salt and pepper, toss to combine.

*Transfer the salad to a serving bowl, top it with the toasted almonds, dried cranberries, mint leaves, and feta cheese. Serve chilled.

Spinach soup

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Olive oil

A bunch of spinach

2 tbsp – Oats

2- 3 cloves – Chopped garlic

2- 3 cloves – Chopped garlic 2 – Green tomatoes (chopped)

2 – Cloves

Salt and black pepper

2 tbsp – Lime juice

Steps

*Heat olive oil in a pan. Add the cloves, garlic, oats, green tomatoes and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

*Add the blanched and chopped spinach. Sauté for a minute.

*Add 3 cups of water. Add salt and pepper. Give it a boil. Let the soup cool down. Once cool enough, blend it till it’s smooth. Add more water for desired consistency.

*Serve it chilled or hot. Sprinkle a little freshly crushed black pepper and squeeze lime on top. Enjoy!

