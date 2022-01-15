Bring in spicy and minty twist to your regular mayonnaise with these easy recipes

January 15, 2022 8:00:15 pm
Snacks are never complete without a dip. Our favourite Indian snacks like samosa or kachori are accompanied with imli chutney or mint chutney. When it comes to nachos, fries, nuggets, or other snacks, the most common accompaniment is mayonnaise. How about bringing in some twist in the plain white mayonnaise?
Chef Kunal Kapur, recently, added a minty and spicy twist to our favourite mayonnaise, and it takes only 15 seconds! Another plus point, it only requires two or three ingredients. Next time, when you have friends over and want to charge up the snack’s platter a bit, try these interesting recipes.
Mint Mayo:
Ingredients
*Mayonnaise (eggless or with egg)
*Mint Chutney
Method
- Add one-fourth cup of mayonnaise to a bowl
- Add three tbsp (very) thick mint chutney
- Mix the ingredients well
Chilli Mayo:
Ingredient
*Mayonnaise
*Tomato Ketchup
*Chilli sauce (Tobasco)
Method
- Add one-fourth cup of mayonnaise to a bowl
- Add two tbsp tomato ketchup
- Add a dash of chili sauce
- Mix the ingredients well
