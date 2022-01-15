scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Bring in spicy and minty twist to your regular mayonnaise with these easy recipes

Add one or two ingredients to the mayo and get a whole new dip for snack time!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 15, 2022 8:00:15 pm
mayonnaiseAdd twist to your regular mayo! (Source: Representative picture/ Pixabay)

Snacks are never complete without a dip. Our favourite Indian snacks like samosa or kachori are accompanied with imli chutney or mint chutney. When it comes to nachos, fries, nuggets, or other snacks, the most common accompaniment is mayonnaise. How about bringing in some twist in the plain white mayonnaise?

Chef Kunal Kapur, recently, added a minty and spicy twist to our favourite mayonnaise, and it takes only 15 seconds! Another plus point, it only requires two or three ingredients. Next time, when you have friends over and want to charge up the snack’s platter a bit, try these interesting recipes.

Mint Mayo:

 

Ingredients

*Mayonnaise (eggless or with egg)

*Mint Chutney

Method

  1. Add one-fourth cup of mayonnaise to a bowl
  2. Add three tbsp (very) thick mint chutney
  3. Mix the ingredients well
Chilli Mayo:

 

Ingredient 

*Mayonnaise

*Tomato Ketchup

*Chilli sauce (Tobasco)

Method

  1. Add one-fourth cup of mayonnaise to a bowl
  2. Add two tbsp tomato ketchup
  3. Add a dash of chili sauce
  4. Mix the ingredients well

