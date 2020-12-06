Chilly winter morning recipe: Spicy millet cake bites and peanut amla dip

You are surely going to fall in love with this quick recipe.

Today’s recipe is an impromptu one which has come out so well, I want to share with all my readers here. Recently I made an elaborate step-by-step live video for all my new participants on making your own millet flour at home. And since you cannot have a fine variety of neutral grains with usual home mixer grinder, you can sieve the flour and get one portion fine millet flour and another portion millet rava for those infinite improvisations in your kitchen space. So while sipping my morning decoction, I came across some leftover rawa and decided to make something that would add more colours to our breakfast.

In the coming days, I am planning to come up with many more webinars on various subjects which can help you bring millets easily and effortlessly in your everyday menu. I am on a mission to make these wonder grains interesting and endurable to everyone. Do reach out to me with your suggestions and I will try to bring them up through my webinars and short cooking videos.

But before that, read more for the step-by-step recipe of these millet savoury cake bites and an impromptu peanut amla dip. You are surely going to fall in love with this quick recipe.

Spicy millet cake bites

Ingredients:

•1/2 cup ragi flour (finger millet)

•1/2 cup millet rava (I used jowar, sorghum)

•1 cup dairy curd (or any vegan curd)

•1 tsp sourdough discard (or 1 tsp fruit salt like eno)

•1 tsp cold pressed oil

•1 tablespoon sesame seeds

•2 tbsp finely chopped spring onion

•1 tsp finely chopped green chilies

•A pinch of Kashmiri red chili powder

•Rock salt, to taste

Method

1. To begin making the recipe, prepare a steamer filled with water and grease the cake mould. Keep it aside.

2. Combine the ragi flour, jowar rava, curd, sourdough discard and a little salt in a large mixing bowl. Add a little water at a time to make a thick batter (approximately 1- 1/2 cups). I prefer sourdough discard anytime over fruit salt. You can even use leftover idli batter to help it ferment faster.

3. Allow the batter to rest for 45 minutes undisturbed.

4. Pour the fermented batter into the greased cake mould. Sprinkle some green chillies, pre-roasted sesame seeds and fresh coriander leaves over it.

5. Preheat a steamer with water and place the mould with batter for steaming. Steam on high heat for about 10 minutes until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean.

6. Once steamed, remove the cake from the steamer and allow it cool.

7. Once cooled you can cut in squares or any desired shapes.

8. Serve it with Peanut Amla Dip. Read more for the recipe.

PEANUT AMLA DIP

Ingredients

•1/2 cup peanuts (roasted and peeled)

•4 amlas (gooseberry), deseeded

•4 fresh green chilies

•1 cup coriander leaves with roots (washed and cleaned)

•7-8 cloves garlic

•1 inch ginger

•A pinch of asafoetida

•1 tsp pomegranate seeds powder

•Black salt to taste

•1/4 cup water (to be added in bits to keep the consistency fine)

Method

1. Mix everything to a fine paste in a blender. Check for the consistency.

2. Add water drop wise and make sure the dip is not too runny.

Enjoy with hot millet parathas, bajra dodoh, buckwheat thaalipeeth and many more breakfast recipes you can find here.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

