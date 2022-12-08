Love spicy food but cannot tolerate the heat? Here’s what you need to do to a chilli

Chilli is an intrinsic part of cooking and most Indian foods need just a dash of chilli for that zest and spiciness, otherwise the food may taste bland. But, those who do not have a high threshold for spice may find it a little hard to enjoy their food without constantly reaching for a glass of water to soothe their tongue and throat. What can be done to remedy this problem?

Taking to Instagram, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared an interesting kitchen tip. In a video, he showed how to reduce the hotness or spiciness of chillies, especially dried red chillies.

The chef explained that one needs to first break the stem to make the chilli hollow, and then allow the seeds to fall off. And since the chilly is dry and, therefore, crunchy, the seeds will come out without any problem, as displayed in the video.

Kapoor added that one need not discard the seeds, for it has many uses. You can store them in a jar or use them to grow a plant, for example. He also mentioned that capsaicin is the chemical present in chillies that makes them spicy. It can be an ‘irritant’ for humans, leading to a burning sensation in any tissue with which it comes into contact.

According to this article, chilli peppers were unknown to much of the world until Christopher Columbus made his way to the New World in 1492. Several origin theories flagged different parts of South America as ‘the’ spot where chillies came from. The article, published by The Conversation, further stated that when we eat spicy food, capsaicin stimulates receptors in our mouth, called TRPV1 receptors, and triggers a reaction. The purpose of TRPV1 is thermoreception — the detection of heat, which means that they are supposed to “deter” us from consuming food that burns.

Earlier this year, USA’s Gregory Foster became the fastest person to eat three Carolina Reaper chillies, considered to be the world’s hottest pepper, in a matter of 8.72 seconds. He managed to break the previous best record of 9.72 seconds held by Mike Jack of Canada, in his second attempt after the first one was disqualified. We are certain he did not de-seed them!

