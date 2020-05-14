Craving something spicy? Try this easy, tasty mirchi ka salan recipe

Count on this easy recipe when you are in the mood of something spicy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Count on this easy recipe when you are in the mood of something spicy. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Green chillies add the much needed spice in a dish. They taste equally great as a pickle too. But if you have a lot of them in your refrigerator, and are unsure how to utilise them, you are at the right place. Don your chef’s hat and get set to experiment with chillies and make this lip-smacking recipe.

It is called Hyderabadi Mirchi ka Salan. Made with mild chillies cooked in a crushed peanut, tamarind and coconut curry, it is very simple to prepare. Follow this easy recipe by Maunika Gowardhan.

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

6-8 – Mild long green chillies/Romano or Anaheim peppers would be good (or even green peppers sliced lengthwise)

5tbsp – Vegetable oil

1tsp – Mustard seeds

1tsp – Nigella seeds

1/4tsp – Fenugreek seeds

1tsp – Kashmiri chilli powder (or mild paprika)

1/4tsp – Turmeric powder

4tbsp – Tamarind paste

1tsp heaped – Sugar

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

For the salan paste:

1tbsp heaped – Coriander seeds

1tbsp heaped – Cumin seeds

3tbsp – Sesame seeds

3tbsp – Peanuts

60g – Fresh grated coconut (or desiccated variety)

1 inch – Ginger roughly, chopped

4 – Garlic cloves (roughly chopped)

Method

*Slit the chillies lengthwise and de-seed. Fry in two tablespoon oil for two-three minutes until the skin turns brown and slightly charred. Drain excess oil on kitchen paper and set aside.

*For the paste, heat a small frying pan. Add coriander and cumin seeds. Roast on low flames for a minute.

*Now add the sesame seeds and continue to roast for a minute.

*Make sure to stir the seeds so they roast evenly. Now add the peanuts and coconut.

*Roast for another two minutes until the mixture starts to change colour. Set aside and leave to cool.

*In the same frying pan, add a tablespoon of oil and fry the sliced onion for 3-5 minutes. Stir well. As it starts to change colour, drain on kitchen paper.

*In a blender, add the spice mix, fried onions, ginger and garlic. Add a little water and blitz to a thick fine paste. Set aside.

*In a heavy bottom non-stick sauce pan, heat the remaining oil on medium heat. Add the mustard seeds, nigella seeds and let them splutter for a few seconds. Now add the fenugreek seeds and stir for 2-3 seconds.

*Add the ground paste and fry on a low heat for 5-7 minutes. Make sure to stir well through the cooking process.

*Now add the chilli and turmeric powder and fry for another four minutes. The oil will start to leave the sides of the pan.

*Add tamarind paste and the fried chillies. Stir well making sure the masala coats the chillies well and also seeps in the slits.

*Add 100ml water, stir and bring to a boil. Simmer for further five minutes.

*Season to taste and garnish with coriander. Serve warm with plain rice, biryani or even some fluffy naan.

Would you like to try?

