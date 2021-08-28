Make spicy dal gujiyas with this recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Stuffed with delicious khoya and dried fruits, gujiya is among the festive treats relished by one and all, leaving you wanting for more.

But this time, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a gujiya recipe with a twist. Instead of a sweet filling, these gujiyas are stuffed with spicy dal mixture and are equally tasty.

Here’s the recipe, as shared on sanjeevkapoor.com:

Ingredients

1/4 cup – Split Bengal gram (chana dal) Soaked in water for 3-4 hours

1 1/2 cups – Wheat flour

1/4 cup – Split black gram skinless (dhuli urad dal) soaked for 4 hours

1/4 teaspoon – Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

3 tbsp – Oil

Asafoetida a pinch

1/2 tsp – Cumin seeds

Garlic paste

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Amchur powder

2 tbsp – Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Method

*Knead flour with sufficient water to make a stiff dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and set aside for some time.

*Boil urad dal and chana dal with turmeric powder, salt and sufficient water. Drain and grind coarsely.

*Heat 2 tbsps oil in a non-stick pan. Add asafoetida, cumin seeds and garlic paste and sauté lightly. Add the ground dal and mix.

*Now add red chilli powder, amchur, salt and coriander leaves and mix well. Transfer the mixture into a bowl.

*Divide the dough into equal portions and roll into balls. Apply a little oil on the balls and roll them into small puris.

*Place a portion of the dal mixture on one side of each puri and fold the other side over in the shape of gujiyas.

*Heat adequate water in a boiler. Add the gujiyas and poach them.

*Heat the remaining oil in a non stick pan. Place the gujiyas in the pan and cook till evenly golden. Sprinkle a little red chilli powder and amchur on top.

*Garnish with a mint sprig and serve hot.

