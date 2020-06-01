Roast a bhutta with some masalas for a tasty, quick, healthy snack

If you are in the mood to munch on a healthy snack, there is no better alternative than lip-smacking chatpata corn, freshly toasted with masalas to add that extra zing to your lockdown evenings. Sounds mouth-watering? Here is the incredible recipe from chef Vineet Bhatia that had our attention.
Take a look!
View this post on Instagram
Spice Glazed Roasted Corn🌽. This a twist on what I loved eating from the bhutte ki theli (corn cart on the streets of Bombay). . #homequarantine #kitchenquarantine #cookingwithvb #rasoitimewithVB #rasoiquarantine #vineat #cheftraveller #chefvineet #chefslife #vineetbhatia #globalbritIndian #homecooking #michelinstar #chefvineet #foodie #foodart #indian #art #foodphotography #food #Foodstagram #foodpics #chef #TogetherAtHome #VibeTogether #GoCorona #bhutta #corn
Here is what he mentioned. “Spice Glazed Roasted Corn. This a twist on what I loved eating from the bhutte ki theli (corn cart on the streets of Bombay).”
Here is the recipe.
View this post on Instagram
A simple, finger licking & easy recipe to cook corn in an oven with a sticky glaze. Make a marinate with chilli paste , oil , spice powders & tamarind chutney . Rub the marinate on the corn & wrap with foil. Bake in a preheated oven at 200c for 12 minutes. If you have a bbq at home, then place the tin foil wrapped corn on the grill. (For those who don’t have an oven or a bbq, put the wrapped corn in a preheated pot, put the lid on and let it roast at very low heat for 15 minutes. . #homequarantine #kitchenquarantine #cookingwithvb #rasoitimewithVB #rasoiquarantine #vineat #cheftraveller #chefvineet #chefslife #vineetbhatia #globalbritIndian #homecooking #michelinstar #chefvineet #foodie #foodart #indian #art #foodphotography #food #Foodstagram #foodpics #chef #TogetherAtHome #VibeTogether #GoCorona #bhutta #corn
Ingredients
2-3 no – Corn cob
1tsp – Chilli paste
1btsp – Oil
Spice powders
Tamarind chutney
Method
*A simple, finger-licking, easy recipe to cook corn in an oven with a sticky glaze.
*Make a marinade with chilli paste, oil, spice powders and tamarind chutney.
*Rub the marinade on the corn and wrap with foil.
*Bake in a pre-heated oven at 200c for 12 minutes.
Pro tip: If you have a BBQ at home, then place the tin foil wrapped corn on the grill.
For those who don’t have an oven or a BBQ, put the wrapped corn in a preheated pot, put the lid on and let it roast at very low heat for 15 minutes.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.