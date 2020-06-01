Roast a bhutta with some masalas for a tasty, quick, healthy snack

Try out this easy snack at home. (Source: Vineet Bhatia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try out this easy snack at home. (Source: Vineet Bhatia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are in the mood to munch on a healthy snack, there is no better alternative than lip-smacking chatpata corn, freshly toasted with masalas to add that extra zing to your lockdown evenings. Sounds mouth-watering? Here is the incredible recipe from chef Vineet Bhatia that had our attention.

Here is what he mentioned. “Spice Glazed Roasted Corn. This a twist on what I loved eating from the bhutte ki theli (corn cart on the streets of Bombay).”

Here is the recipe.

Ingredients

2-3 no – Corn cob

1tsp – Chilli paste

1btsp – Oil

Spice powders

Tamarind chutney

Method

*A simple, finger-licking, easy recipe to cook corn in an oven with a sticky glaze.

*Make a marinade with chilli paste, oil, spice powders and tamarind chutney.

*Rub the marinade on the corn and wrap with foil.

*Bake in a pre-heated oven at 200c for 12 minutes.

Pro tip: If you have a BBQ at home, then place the tin foil wrapped corn on the grill.

For those who don’t have an oven or a BBQ, put the wrapped corn in a preheated pot, put the lid on and let it roast at very low heat for 15 minutes.

