Monday, June 01, 2020
Roast a bhutta with some masalas for a tasty, quick, healthy snack

It's time for a tasty bhutta at home with this simple recipe for a lip-smacking snack.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 1, 2020 6:50:37 pm
vineet bhatia recipes, easy recipes, lockdown cooking, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, spicy corn, bhutta, bhutta spices, Try out this easy snack at home. (Source: Vineet Bhatia/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are in the mood to munch on a healthy snack, there is no better alternative than lip-smacking chatpata corn, freshly toasted with masalas to add that extra zing to your lockdown evenings. Sounds mouth-watering? Here is the incredible recipe from chef Vineet Bhatia that had our attention.

Take a look!

Here is what he mentioned. “Spice Glazed Roasted Corn. This a twist on what I loved eating from the bhutte ki theli (corn cart on the streets of Bombay).”

Here is the recipe.

Ingredients

2-3 no – Corn cob
1tsp – Chilli paste
1btsp – Oil
Spice powders
Tamarind chutney

Method

*A simple, finger-licking, easy recipe to cook corn in an oven with a sticky glaze.
*Make a marinade with chilli paste, oil, spice powders and tamarind chutney.
*Rub the marinade on the corn and wrap with foil.
*Bake in a pre-heated oven at 200c for 12 minutes.

Pro tip: If you have a BBQ at home, then place the tin foil wrapped corn on the grill.
For those who don’t have an oven or a BBQ, put the wrapped corn in a preheated pot, put the lid on and let it roast at very low heat for 15 minutes.

