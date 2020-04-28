Here’s how to make spiced golden latte

Craving something sweet? Try out spice golden latte. Craving something sweet? Try out spice golden latte.

Turmeric is commonly found in most Indian kitchens. Even the AYUSH Ministry issued a set of guidelines promoting the intake of turmeric milk to boost immunity. Turmeric is a powerful herb with over 300 nutrients including beta-carotene, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), calcium, flavonoids, fibre, iron, niacin, potassium, zinc among others. But the active compound which has caught the attention of scientists, supplement industries and food technologists is curcumin, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

“Absorption of curcumin from turmeric is enhanced by 2000 times by peppering, a compound present in black pepper. Somehow our ancestors seem to have cracked this knowledge as all our recipes have both turmeric and black pepper in combination,” comments Nikhil Chaudhary, nutritionist.

If you too want to consume turmeric, but with a twist, we have got to coevered. Golden latte is something that has garnered a lot of popularity in the West and if you desire to make it, here’s a recipe by Chef Neeraj Tyagi, director of culinary at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.

Ingredients

15g – Fresh Turmeric (peeled)

7g – Fresh Ginger (peeled)

Black pepper (crushed)

2 tsp – Honey

1 1/2 cup – Almond milk

1/2 cup – Water

3/4 tsp – Green cardamom

3/4 tsp – Ground cinnamon

1 or 2 drops – Vanilla essence

Salt a pinch

Method

* Add milk, water, honey, fresh ginger, fresh turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, vanilla and salt to a blender.

* Process until completely smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer to catch any shreds from the ginger and extra spices. Do this twice so it’s extra smooth.

* Taste and adjust spices or sweetener if needed. If you didn’t weigh the fresh turmeric then you may need to add more to reach the bright yellow colour.

* Pour the mixture into a small pot over medium-low heat and simmer gently for a few minutes.

* You do not want to thicken it or boil it, just heat it through. Whip for a final texture and serve.

