Spice up your food with this special chilli oil recipe

Want to spice up your food? All you need is some chilli oil, a recipe commonly used in Chinese cuisine.

And what you need to make chilli oil at home are some dried chillies and some simple spices, and the condiment would be ready in no time.

To help you make it, we bring celebrity chef Saransh Goila’s simple chilli oil recipe. “Use this in your favourite Chinese recipes or, of course, top up your khichdi, dimsum or soup if that’s what you’d like,” the chef wrote.

Check this out:

Ingredients

10 – Dried Kashmiri chilli

10 – Dried red chilli

2 tbsp – Fried garlic

2 tbsp – Fried onion

1 tbsp – Salt

1.5 tsp – Sugar

2 – Star anise

3-4 – Sichuan pepper or timur

tsp – Dark soy sauce

½cup – Hot oil

Method

*Roast the chillies in a pan until crisp.

*In a blender, add the roasted chillies, garlic, onion, salt and sugar. Blend the ingredients coarsely.

*Transfer the mixture to a bowl.

*Add star anise, Sichuan pepper, dark soy sauce to the mixture. Pour hot oil and mix well. Your chilli oil is ready to eat.

Excited to try this?

